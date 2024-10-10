After so much confusion and consideration, Hannah (27, Medical Device Sales) finally decided to say yes to Nick D (29, Real Estate Agent) after he proposed to her for marriage in Love Is Blind Season 7. Nick D has always been open about his feelings for Hannah, but she has struggled with doubts from the start. She worried Nick would leave her once they met in person and even felt the need to wear makeup while sleeping next to him. Many of their issues seem to come from Hannah's insecurities, which only becomes bigger when you open up your life to reality television fans.

Despite warnings from other women in the pods, Hannah chooses to accept Nick’s proposal. However, since then, they've had more arguments than any other couple. Hannah’s concerns, like their height difference and feeling Nick wasn’t truthful about his appearance, are causing problems. She told the camera that Nick didn’t look the way she expected, which made her feel insecure. But Nick continues to reassure her, calling her “absolutely beautiful” and expressing his love. While Nick sees Hannah as his "true love," it's uncertain if her insecurities will let their relationship succeed.

Hannah, Leo, and Nick Were 'Love Is Blind' 7's Biggest Love Triangle

Hannah found herself torn between two love interests, Nick D. and Leo (31, Art Dealer), engaging in playful conversations with both. However, during discussions with the other women on the show, she revealed her concern that Nick D.’s attraction might be based more on her appearance than on who she truly is.

"I feel like with him, I have to be this perfect woman," Hannah said while expressing why she was having doubts about trusting her bond with Nick D. However, it was Hannah who already had a perception of Nick, calling her a charming man and how he would expect the same from his partner. In contrast, Nick was genuinely expressing his feelings for Hannah, emphasizing that she was his top choice. Meanwhile, Hannah shared with the other women that she felt Nick was looking for a "trophy wife."

She said this as she felt objectified when he claimed to want to see her in a bikini. At this point, Hannah was picking on every little thing Nick might have said and changing the whole narrative of that conversation to make him look like he is a walking red flag who objectifies women, while on the other hand, Hannah truly loved him. However, after all these statements, it seemed like all the doubts Hannah had might have stemmed from the fact that Hannah was insecure about her looks and how she might be judged if Nick D. met her in person.

Despite calling it off with Nick D., Hannah still decided to ask him back for a date, making Leo furious as Hannah was his number 1 too. However, Hannah was firm on her decision about Nick and finally said yes to him in Episode 4.

Hannah Felt Shocked After Meeting Nick for the First Time

Nick started his meeting by saying how beautiful Hannah was and loved the way she looked. When Nick joked about Hannah being taller than him, she seemed okay with that fact. However, it was quite obvious that Hannah did have some other expectations from Nick, and she was surprised to see someone else, whom she was unable to match the voice she fell in love with. "In the pods, he described himself as like a football player, like bigger, medium build, like 5'11'' and so what he said wasn't really truthful," she said of her future husband.

She continued this by stating how this was making her insecure, as she feels she is "bigger" than him, and it's not because it's her priority but the fact that a man might feel emasculated by this! This was a clear assumption stemming from her own insecurities but what was more annoying was putting all the blame on Nick D. and creating a false narrative about him. In an interview with USA Today, she also revealed how she never felt "love-bombed" by Nick D.

Can Nick’s Reassurance Overcome Hannah’s Doubts?

In Episode 5, they were both seen talking about getting work done on their bodies and Hannah expressed her intentions to get her boobs done after having children. Nick immediately reassured her by saying, "You got it all, I hope you know that."

But there is something off-putting about this pair that always leads to uncomfortable conversations, unnecessary arguments, and constant bickering about looks and appearance.

Hannah said, "Look wise, I would go for a really big, jockey guy, like the 6'5'', handsome, best-looking guy in the room." This was a clear hint about how Nick D. was nowhere close to what Hannah wanted and that she was unable to overcome the doubts she was having about him. The connection didn't feel very instant and natural between these two. It was quite surprising to see that Hannah, who had doubts about Nick D., ended up being the one to judge him based on his appearance. In reality, their dynamic flipped when they finally met, as she became the one making judgments about him. With 6 more episodes releasing on October 9th, it would be interesting to see if these two will be able to take their relationship any further and say, "I Do" at the altar.

