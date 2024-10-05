The line can be quite blurry in terms of discussing one’s appearance on a show like Love Is Blind. Hannah Jiles, a contestant on Love Is Blind Season 7, was very transparent while sharing details on her physical appearance with her dates — which causes a stir on a show that aims to push individuals to form connections sight unseen.

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, Jiles revealed that she didn’t think she crossed a line when spilling details about her physical appearance and weight-loss journey during her stint on the popular dating show. She expressed how her revelations didn’t necessarily give away much about how she looked physically, as she didn’t attach quantitative values when she mentioned her weight loss. Jiles further stated that the purpose of mentioning it was to let the men she was dating know that she was a confident individual. Hannah Jiles further supported her actions in the pods with the following words:

“It’s just a part of my journey and when I’m talking about weight loss, it’s my biggest insecurity, so it’s something that’s important to me.”

Leo Defends His Outburst Toward Hannah in the Pods

During her time on the show, Jiles discussed her tumultuous weight journey with one of her top connections, Leo Braudy. Jiles told Braudy how weight is a sensitive topic to her and even recalled an instance from her childhood where her mother would lock the cabinets to prevent her from snacking.

Leo Braudy did emerge as one of the season’s villains during his stint on Love Is Blind Season 7. He was caught in a love triangle with Hannah Jiles and Brittany Wisniewski. Braudy strung the two women along for a while without providing them with clarity, which led Jiles to end things with him and pursue her other connection, Nick Dorka.

Jiles Wanted To Break Things Off With Braudy

When Jiles wanted to break things off, Braudy did not take the news well and proceeded to have an aggressive, emotional outburst, even accusing Jiles of choosing Dorka out of convenience. This left Jiles in tears as his outburst left her feeling emotionally overwhelmed. The duo decided to end their connection after taking some time to retrospect. Braudy exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that he regretted his behavior immensely and should have tackled the matter more gracefully. Although he did note that he was quite vulnerable at the time, partially justifying his behavior in the following words:

“So while I regret how fiery I might have gotten, I don't know if I could have done anything any different because I was just so open.”

Leo Braudy proposed to Brittany Wisniewski, and the duo got engaged. However, they weren’t chosen by producers to fly to Mexico with the rest of the six couples due to budget constraints and a comparative lack of authenticity in their relationship.

New episodes of Love Is Blind Season 7 will be released on Netflix on October 9, 2024. You can stream all previous seasons of the show on the same platform.

