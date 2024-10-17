Hannah Jiles has been under fire for her harsh and disrespectful behavior toward her fiancé, Nick Dorka. Although Jiles eventually called it quits with Dorka in the most brutal way in Love Is Blind Season 7, Episode 11, the reality TV star is now reflecting on her behavior toward him after watching herself on the popular dating show.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Hannah Jiles revealed how their breakup was caused by the cumulation of several issues that could no longer be overlooked. Jiles realized that she was incessantly mean to Dorka and picking on his issues without considering that he was probably not the one for her. The duo faced a world of differences in the division of household chores and financial management, which often resulted in Jiles belittling Dorka. Jiles noted that she regrets her handling of the situation.

Jiles revealed how there was a point where she realized she was being cruel and recognized how they were bringing out the worst in each other. Although she regrets her actions, Jiles also stands her ground on the fact that she was committed to making their relationship work at the time and does not regret her efforts for the same. She shared her feelings about the whole situation in the following words:

“Watching it back, it's a lot ... The way I acted was very cruel and it was very demeaning towards him. I wish I didn't do it in that way.”

Watching Herself on Screen Made Hannah Jiles Recognize Her Flaws

Close

Although she and Nick Dorka had to call off the engagement, Hannah Jiles is trying to see the bright side of things. Watching herself back, Jiles could identify how she needs to work on herself and be careful about how she delivers her opinions — which are often too harsh.

In the same interview with PEOPLE, Hannah Jiles revealed that she hopes she’s learned to be a more patient individual after her stint on the popular Netflix dating show. The reality TV star is incredibly proud of herself for having the strength to watch all her flaws unfold while being in a high-pressure environment like Love Is Blind. Jiles recognizes that there were a lot of things she shouldn’t have said while talking about her self-realizations in the following words:

“It’s just a learning experience and I realize a lot of who I am is not inherently bad, and I'm not a mean girl.”

She also noted that being on the show has altered her perspective on marriage and taught her that it takes a lot of work. Hannah Jiles’s ultimate takeaway from the show is that she has learned to be kinder and articulate her opinions less harshly. She also remarked that she would apply all her newfound growth in future relationships.

The Love Is Blind Season 7 finale episode airs on Netflix on October 23, 2024, at 3 Am ET. You can stream all previous episodes and seasons on the same platform.

Love Is Blind Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Season 4 Season 5 Season 6 Season 7 stream

rent

buy Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Micah Lussier , Chelsea Griffin , Tiffany Pennywell , Zack Goytowski , Brett Brown , Kwame Appiah , Alexa Alfia , Brennon Lemieux , Colleen Reed , Matt Bolton , Bartise Bowden , Bliss Poureetezadi , Paul Peden , Cole Barnett , Zanab Jaffrey , Raven Ross , Nancy Rodriguez , SK Alagbada , Deepti Vempati , Danielle Ruhl , Mallory Zapata , Natalie Lee , Nick Thompson , Iyanna McNeely , Jarrette Jones Main Genre Reality Seasons 7 Story By Chris Coelen Writers Chris Coelen Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Chris Coelen Showrunner Chris Coelen Expand

Watch on Netflix