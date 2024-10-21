Love Is Blind Season 7 was brimming with incompetent and disappointing men, despite which Hannah Jiles emerged as the ultimate villainess. The reality star was embroiled in an intense love triangle with Nick Dorka and Leo Braudy in the pods after which she ultimately got engaged to the former. However, after an evidently disappointing face reveal and subsequent icks, Jiles started ill-treating her fiancé to the extent that fans have scrutinized her for being toxic and abusive. Although the duo ultimately called off their engagement, it was painful to watch Hannah Jiles constantly berate Dorka for being immature or not possessing traits that she expected a guy his age to have.

There were various instances throughout the show where Jiles demeaned her fiancé, going as far as taking the credit for changing him from “a boy to a man.” What was astonishing is that even her parents and brother seemed to recognize and be aware of her hypocritical behavior while nudging her to be more patient and understanding as she takes these significant steps in her life with Dorka. Seeing the odd times that Dorka would retaliate to her aggressive confrontations and accusations was cringeworthy. She’d shrug the entire conversation off, steering it into the direction of lighthearted banter. After zooming out and viewing the entirety of Hannah Jiles’ behavior throughout the season, one recognizes that she isn’t as mature as she thought.

Hannah Jiles Projected Her Insecurities Onto Nick Dorka

While Jiles and Dorka had stellar chemistry in the pods — save for a time when she felt unsure and temporarily broke things off with him — the face reveal is where the trajectory of their dynamic took a drastic turn. Dorka had mentioned in the pods that he used to be a pro footballer and Jiles naturally assumed that he would be of medium build. She was also incredibly insecure about her own appearance and was known to reject men in the pods if they weren't a certain height. So, during the face reveal, when Dorka didn't match the image she had perceived in her head, she was left visibly disappointed. She had shared in a confessional that she was probably bigger than him and that he wasn't truthful about how he'd described his physical appearance. She had even remarked to Dorka during their face-to-face meeting that she was probably taller than him.

Dorka later revealed in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE that he hadn't misled her about his appearance and was very clear about the fact that he was a kicker, justifying that kickers aren't the biggest. There were multiple points throughout the course of their relationship where Jiles had remarked that she was taller than him. Dorka bluntly clarified in the same interview, that this was not true since Jiles was 5'9" and he was 5'11". It must also be noted that Dorka stated that appearance shouldn't matter since it goes against the whole point of the experience, saying, "It's the connection you're looking for."

Hannah Jiles Asserted Dominance Over Their Relationship

After getting out of the pods, Jiles and Dorka's relationship was on a slippery slope. While they were on the getaway in Mexico, she threw a fit over him wanting to fool around and be silly by riding an inflatable duck. Later, he'd discovered a note where she had written a bullet point list of all the red flags that she sees in her fiance, which could potentially become a reason for her to call things off. The moment Dorka discovered the list was a tense point in their relationship, but Jiles revealed in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE that she hadn't intended for him to find it. She further justified how she's the kind of person who pens down all her emotions and had also intended to jot down green flags as well.

However, when she was breaking up with Dorka in Love Is Blind Season 7, Episode 11, she brought up the points again and used the pointers to justify her breaking up with Dorka. Throughout the course of their relationship, she called Nick Dorka out for lack of independence and belittled him on multiple occasions for being "immature" at 29. She also gave him a tough time for not doing tasks she wanted him to do without being told to do so. Dorka was always willing to learn and grow, which made her cruel treatment of him unbearable to watch.

Hannah Jiles Was Too Easily Swayed by Other People’s Opinions

Considering the fact that Jiles didn't waste even a moment of her screen time to stress how she's mature, it was wildly hypocritical of her to let other individuals' opinions dictate the course of her relationship with Dorka. Viewers saw a first glimpse at Jiles' flaky faith in her relationship with Dorka when her fellow female contestants advised her that Dorka, being a smooth talker, would break her heart and portray f-boy tendencies. Their comments influenced Jiles to cut things off with Dorka in the pods, which caught him off guard. While she did regret this and call him back later, it was a clear indicator of how she wasn't sure how to navigate her feelings and form her own opinions.

The second instance where Jiles lets a third person dictate the trajectory of her relationship is when her three best friends remarked how they did not like Dorka after meeting with him for the first time — which led to the duo calling it quits for good. It's evident that Jiles lacked agency in her emotions and perceptions, which is why she let others' opinions steep into her relationship with Dorka and jeopardize it. She was also wildly threatened when her "best friend" Katie Bollinger had a long conversation with Dorka, which left her wildly insecure and led to her picking a fight with her fiancé without a concrete argument.

Hannah Jiles Was Never in Love With Nick Dorka

A couple of episodes into Love Is Blind Season 7, it was evident that Hannah Jiles was not in love with Nick Dorka. She was relentlessly on a mission to change him from the core in an attempt to turn him into her perception of what a "perfect husband" should be. While she did project the demure girl next door persona while meeting with Dorka's parents, her treatment of him was anything but. While she has been privy to incessant fan backlash, Jiles herself has recognized how her behavior toward Dorka was unnecessarily mean and harsh. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Jiles confessed how she regrets her treatment of Dorka and witnessed how cruel she was to him. Jiles also remarked how they brought out the worst in each other. While Hannah Jiles is on a path of working through her issues and practicing patience while speaking to others, it's obvious that she has a lot of growing up to do. She forgot to glance in the mirror before she sank her claws in deep to pick out faults in Dorka and was clearly not as mature as she thought herself to be.

The Love Is Blind Season 7 finale episode airs on Netflix on October 23, 2024, at 3 am ET. You can stream all previous episodes and seasons on the same platform.

