The wedding day has finally arrived in Love is Blind Season 7, and while everyone is busy with fittings, Hannah Jiles chooses to confront Nick Dorka about her lingering doubts, ultimately deciding to end their relationship. This outcome wasn't surprising, as their dynamic often made viewers uncomfortable. Hannah’s insecurities frequently led her to blame Nick, and her tendency to pull him down, in contrast with his genuine efforts to support her. Nick had consistently given his all to the relationship, offering reassurance when Hannah doubted his love. However, her comment, “I made you the man you are,” came off as self-serving and was off-putting to him. It seems Hannah ultimately realized that her doubts stemmed from her readiness for a long-term commitment.

After so much confusion and consideration, Hannah finally decided to say yes to Nick after he proposed to her for marriage. Nick D has always been open about his feelings for Hannah, but she has struggled with doubts from the start. She worried Nick would leave her once they met in person and even felt the "need to wear makeup" while sleeping next to him.

Hannah and Nick D. Had a Rough Start in the Very Beginning of Love is Blind

Despite warnings from other women in the pods, Hannah chooses to accept Nick’s proposal. However, since then, they've had more arguments than any other couple. Hannah’s concerns, like their height difference and feeling Nick wasn’t truthful about his appearance, are causing problems. She told the camera that Nick didn’t look the way she expected, which made her feel insecure.

But Nick continued to reassure her, calling her “absolutely beautiful” and expressing his love."I feel like with him, I have to be this perfect woman," Hannah said while expressing why she was having doubts about trusting her bond with Nick D. In contrast, Nick was genuinely expressing his feelings for Hannah, emphasizing that she was his top choice.

Hannah Was Insecure After Seeing Nick and Katie Together

Nick's flirtatious personality was one of the hot topics for all the girls, even when they were meeting him in the pods. This also became a reason why Katie Bollinger did not pursue her bond with him further in the show. However, during the flapper-themed party, Katie joined the party too, and was seen complimenting Nick throughout. During her conversation with Nick, she mentioned how he was his first choice and what went wrong between the two. Nick and Katie were seen giggling and having a good time. That would make any woman jealous. However, after the party, Hannah was seen snapping at Nick and accusing him of not being mature enough or that she helped him become a better man.

This conversation certainly shifted gears with Hannah not trying to understand the whole situation even after Nick's constant reassurance and continuing to ignore anything he was saying. She was later seen talking to her mother before the fittings, informing her how she was better "financially" and, among other things, compared with Nick.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Hannah acknowledged her “cruel” and “demeaning” behavior towards Nick. It would have been unfair to proceed with the fittings while ignoring these issues. She accepted how they were bringing up the worst in each other, and it got to a "breaking point" where confronting him and ending the relationship was the best option. Although Nick said, "I didn't come this far to come this far," feeling betrayed and disheartened as they both couldn't get married, the sole reason he came on the show; it's also fair to not exaggerate something that would not sustain in the real world and outside the cameras.

It's For the Best that Hannah and Nick Parted Ways

In the end, it was clear that Hannah and Nick’s relationship was not built to last. Despite Nick’s genuine efforts to reassure her, Hannah’s insecurities and doubts constantly strained their bond. Her need for control and perfection clashed with Nick’s easygoing nature, and the tension became too much for them to overcome. Ultimately, it was the right decision for both, allowing them to move forward without forcing a relationship that wasn’t meant to be. Watch Love is Blind Season 7 on Netflix.

