Love Is Blind Season 7 contestant Hannah Jiles is flaunting her dramatic physical transformation! The reality TV star, who appeared insecure about her appearance during her stint on the show and opened up about her body insecurities to Leo Braudy, has left fans in awe.

On October 7, 2024, Hannah Jiles posted a TikTok celebrating her glow-up. The clip features a new and transformed Jiles rocking a black-mini dress alongside her headshot from the show as reference. She mouths the iconic Dakota Fanning line from Uptown Girls — which is currently a raging TikTok trend. Jiles also received love from her costar Marissa George, who gushed in the comments selection, calling it the former’s “year of growth.” Jiles is clearly basking in her newfound confidence as the clip’s caption reads the following:

“Same girl, just a healthier mindset.”

She had been very open about her up-and-down struggles with weight, especially during her conversation with Braudy. She had previously backed up her decision to open up about her decision to discuss her appearance with him during an exclusive interview with US Weekly. Jiles noted how the weight loss was an important part of her journey and one of her biggest insecurities. In the premiere episode, she even confessed that finding a husband has been challenging for her because people are superficial.

Nick Dorka Claims That He Was Truthful About His Appearance

The first batch of Love Is Blind Season 7 episodes saw Nick Dorka and Hannah Jiles forming a deep connection and subsequently getting engaged. During the entirety of their time in the pods, Jiles was anxious about Dorka being critical of her appearance. However, during the face reveal, it was Jiles who was left underwhelmed by her fiancé’s looks.

Nick Dorka exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that he was truthful about the insinuations made about his appearance. Dorka justifies that he’d shared that he was a kicker and led an active lifestyle. He also remarked on how appearance shouldn’t really matter on a show like Love Is Blind and how the connection takes precedence. At the same time, he also pointed out that despite Jiles claiming she’s taller, Dorka is actually 5'11" and Jiles is 5'9". Dorka reinforced how he didn’t exaggerate his build when bragging about his football skills in the following words:

“I told her I was a kicker. So kickers aren't the biggest, right?”

Jiles was taken aback at first glance during the face reveal. She was expecting Dorka to be bigger and of medium build. She expressed how she felt like she was considerably bigger than him, which left her feeling insecure. Dorka, on the other hand, was elated to see his fiancé and felt extremely attracted to her.

New episodes of Love Is Blind Season 7 are released in batches each Wednesday until the season finale on Netflix on October 23, 2024. You can stream the show’s previous seasons on the same platform.

Love Is Blind Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Bartise Bowden , Micah Lussier Main Genre Reality Seasons 6

Watch on Netflix