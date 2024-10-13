Love Is Blind Season 7 has proved to be an acquired taste; the season reeks of immature men who need their fiancées to fix their lives and grow up. Be it when Hannah Jiles explained financial management to Nick Dorka or Monica Davis’ constant eye-rolling at Stephen Richardson when he made the most out-of-pocket statements — the women are put to work this season to the nth degree.

While Garrett Josemans seems to be the sole silver lining amid the male contestants this season, one wonders how some of them were chosen to be on the show in the first place. Love Is Blind Season 7 really questions whether some of the men this season are prepped for love, let alone marriage, with their lack of awareness and sketchy behavior. There are innumerable instances where almost all the male contestants in the latest installment have left viewers and women on the show utterly disappointed.

Nick Dorka Lacks the Independence To Get Married

Close

In the pods, Nick Dorka was talking a big game and making an impression on the girls with his smooth talking, which came across as wildly insincere. Cut to when the couple makes it outside the pods, and it’s revealed that Dorka still lives in his parent’s basement at 29, and what’s worse — his parents still pay his phone bill. Jiles, who was cut off at 18, evidently wasn't impressed by Dorka’s lack of independence. Despite Jiles occasionally coming across as bossy and overbearing when the duo were living together, she made some valid points about his maturity.

Dorka had bragged about how he was an excellent cook back in the pods but, in reality, didn’t even know how to boil something as basic as pasta. What’s funnier is that he searched for the uncooked pasta in the fridge! The duo also had an entire conversation about finances, during which Jiles brought up things like car insurance, phone bills, grocery expenses, and everything in between, which seemed to go right over Dorka’s head. While his justification for some of his decisions is understandable, maybe Dorka shouldn’t have come on a show where the end goal is marriage when he doesn’t seem to have his life together.

Ramses Prashad Had Polarizing Views on Controversial Subjects

Image via Netflix

In the pods, Ramses Prashad had the greneest flags as a calm and collected individual. So much so that Marissa George chose him over her other connection, Bohdan Olinares. Unfortunately, the honeymoon phase started to wear off after the getaway to Mexico. Prashad came across as progressive in the pods. However, a heated discussion between him and George about their views on the military was borderline uncomfortable. While everyone is entitled to their own political views, he lacked sensitivity when talking about the military and didn’t hold back on his criticism, being fully aware of George’s past in the military and yet failing to see anything from her point of view.

For someone who constantly projected that he was a feminist and unimaginably progressive, Prashad’s views on birth control were quite a shocker as well. When George brought up how she didn’t want to go on birth control, Prashad proclaimed like a teenager that “condom sex” didn’t feel good. Despite Prashad’s polarizing views, George has continuously tried to be flexible and understanding.

Cheating and Lying Were a Common Theme

Besides immaturity and polarizing views, Love Is Blind Season 7 also boasted a hefty amount of lies from the men. Tyler Francis, who seemed like the most unproblematic man, withheld vital information about how he was a sperm donor to three kids from his fiancée Ashley Adionser. Despite talking about making babies with Adionser every chance he got, he didn’t think it was necessary to inform her about his fathering of three kids until two weeks before the wedding. He has openly said that he had no regrets about leaving Adionser blindsided.

Another contestant who didn’t just lie but downright cheated on his fiancée was Stephen Ricardson. He was caught by his fiancée, Monica Davis, who found X-rated texts between him and another woman when he was away to take a sleep test. Throughout the season, Richardson had his foot in his mouth and made derogatory sexual statements that constantly left Davis reminding him to behave himself. When the electrician was caught cheating, he didn’t put up a fight and took all the blame. He was also living off of Davis’ money as he was jobless at the time, so she ensured he used Venmo to pay her back on the spot.

‘Love Is Blind’s Season 7 Male Contestants Were Underwhelming

Image via Netflix

Although many of the men displayed significant red flags and seemed unprepared for marriage, some of the women also faced challenges. There were concerning moments, like Jiles' overbearing behavior and Alexandra Byrd's off-camera disrespect towards Tim Godbee. However, they were truthful about the statements they made in the pods and, despite their partners' troubling behavior and lack of initiative, were still willing to overlook these issues to give their relationships a chance. Unfortunately, as the season progresses, the men reinforce how they aren’t ready for marriage and need to work on their communication skills and financial management. Love Is Blind needs to tighten the reins on its casting process and look beyond someone “looking for love.” The women shouldn’t have to be emotionally attached to these men and run around trying to fix them to do justice to their connections from the pods.

Love Is Blind Season 7 is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

