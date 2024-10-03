Love is Blind season 7 has done something it has never done before. For the first time, a couple was removed from the show after their interactions in the pods and their engagement. The couple in question - Brittany and Leo, had their entire journey followed throughout the show, only for it to be revealed that their journey would not continue in Mexico. So what happened? According to the show's creator, Chris Coelen, it was for budget reasons.

In an interview with Variety, Coelen revealed that there were way too many couples that got engaged this season and the show has a budget to showcase five to six of them. Due to this, he had to choose which ones the show had to say goodbye to and chose Brittany and Leo. He claimed that they didn't have "a real shot to say 'I do,'" compared to all the other couples, which ended up being true as it was revealed that the couple split up outside the show.

But then comes the question - why follow them anyway if they're going to be pulled in the end? That's because of storytelling. The couple in question plays a role in the other contestants' experiences in the pods, according to Coelen, and removing them would disrupt the narrative. Regardless, the show still chose to tell their love story, it was just a shame that it didn't continue on screen.

“You start to realize, because we did follow Hannah and Nick, Leo was such a big part of Hannah’s story. You can’t really tell Hannah’s story without telling Leo’s story, and you can’t really tell Leo’s story without telling Brittany’s story. So that’s how we told their story. They’re tremendously interesting people, and then we just had to own the fact that we’ve made the decision not to follow them. Our gut level decisions have been correct all the way through. Anybody that we’ve chosen not to follow or anybody that has left the experiment has never ended up together.

What Happened To Leo and Brittany Outside the Show?

Image via Netflix

After their engagement in season 7, episode 5, titled "What the Duck?," the show had a title card that read that the 33-year-old esthetician and the 31-year-old art dealer took a trip of their own and their engagement broke off weeks later. The couple talked about their experience in Netflix's recent Tudum article, where they hoped they'd be included in Mexico, not only because of their love, but also because Leo is involved in a love triangle.

“I thought I was going. I remember thinking, ‘Oh, I’m a shoo-in, because I was in a love triangle,’" said Leo. “I also knew that I liked Brittany more than she liked me, especially in the reveal, so I felt that it would be a chance to explore that further.” So, after the couple left the show due to the producer's decision, the couple said they spent more time together in the outside world. But unfortunately, the two had a mutual break up as things "fizzled out." But despite the sad ending, the two remained friends and have zero regrets.

The first six episodes of Love is Blind season 7 are available to stream on Netflix. The next set of episodes is scheduled to be released next week.