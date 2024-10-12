Spoiler for Love Is Blind Season 7 episodes 1-6

There are engaged couples that were never revealed in the Love Is Blind episodes every season of the reality series. Producers claim their crew can cover a limited amount of people throughout the season, and some couples can't make the cut. Season 7 followed suit, but many people were disappointed that a specific couple wasn't followed to the cast trip after their engagement. Leo Baudy, the art dealer, hit it off with Hannah Jiles in the first job talking about his job and travel.

However, he also connected with aspiring trophy wife Brittany Wisniewski. Leo also inherited his family's money and art business after multiple family members died of cancer. He was scared that someone only wanted him for his money. The art dealer then talked about his money with the men and women while filming. Leo waited to the last minute to decide between Hannah and Brittany. He proposed to Brittany and met her, but we didn't follow the couple past that and people were angry. However, it would've sent a terrible message if Leo had been awarded with more screen time.

Leo Baudy Should’ve Been Cut for Pressuring Hannah Jiles on ‘Love Is Blind'

Episode 5 finally ended the love triangle saga with Hannah and Leo. He put a ring on Brittany's finger and they talked. Brittany noticeably looked like she was pulling away from him as he pulled her closer. He called her the "hottest girl on Earth" and she said, "This is one of the most awkward moments of my life" as he kissed her. They said if they don't go to Mexico with the rest of the cast, then they'll go to Miami. The scene cut to an update on them. "Brittany & Leo were not one of the six couples to continue their journey in Mexico. They took their own trip to Miami and broke off their engagement weeks later," read the message.

People felt angry that there was so much time spent on this story and it wasn't "complete." But their story had to be shown to add context to Hannah's relationship with Nick Dorka. She dumped him and was prepared to focus on Leo. Brittany then revealed she was dating him and that scared her into trying things out with Nick again. The first meeting between Brittany and Leo was a fitting end to their story. He revealed he was attracted to her, and it was obvious Brittany questioned her decision when she saw him. She didn't tell him that she loved him before they went separate ways. "Oh God, what have I done?" she asked herself in a confessional.

We've seen this story many times. Two people who are in completely different places in their relationship give us tense and awkward moments. They also don't last and if they went to Mexico there would be a break up that wouldn't be worth the time spent away from stronger couples. Leo told Tudum he thought he was a "shoo-in" because of the love triangle, but producers didn't pick them. Brittany said away from the cameras they had deep conversations on their trip. She felt like he was more of a friend. "This could have gone so badly, but it didn’t," she said.

Producers made the right call because Leo showed multiple red flags to the women. He kept asking Hannah if she was choosing Nick. She reminded him that he wasn't sure about his feelings for her. Leo claimed he would've professed his love for her if he knew Hannah was picking someone else. However, it was his choice to withhold affection and affirmation to either woman until it best benefitted him. "It's really confusing and I just--This is horrible!" she said while sobbing. Leo didn't stop when she was upset. He pressured more. "What would you say if I asked you to marry me right now?" he asked.

Hannah said the situation was "too much." Leo didn't stop demanding an answer to his question, which was a red flag. Ideally, producers would intervene when it looks like a woman is being pressured into a relationship. They should be vigilant given the accusations past participants gave them about feeling unsafe around their partner. These situations might be dramatic television, but the mental health of those who apply should be the priority. Luckily, Hannah took a break before choosing Nick again. Leo pivoted to claiming Brittany was always the one for him and asked Hannah to talk to Brittany for him. Hannah called out his lies and did the opposite. There were multiple red flags of what could potentially come and it's a good thing Leo wasn't chosen to avoid any further humiliation to women around him.

