This article contains spoilers for episodes 1-6 of Love Is Blind Season 7.Love Is Blind Season 7 dropped its first six episodes on Netflix on October 2, 2024, and has already jumped on the conundrum train. Art dealer Leo Braudy didn’t make it that far on the popular Netflix dating show but did leave a lasting impression. For starters, he claimed that he participated in the experiment to find an emotional connection without the catalyst of his wealthy financial background. However, what’s interesting is that he didn’t forgo a single opportunity to be outspoken about the same on the reality series.

To make matters worse, he was embroiled in a messy love triangle with Brittany Wisniewski and Hannah Jiles. Eventually, he exposed the women and viewers to a different side of his personality. Things turned interesting when Braudy and his fiancée were not invited to join the other couples on the romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas, leaving fans curious. It was later revealed that the couple jetted off on their own holiday to Miami and called it quits shortly after.

Leo Braudy Mentioned His Wealth Incessantly

Close

The most perplexing aspect of Leo Braudy’s behavior was that he claimed that his greatest dating disadvantage was that women would show interest in him due to his wealth rather than his personality — but never ceased to talk about his wealth umpteen times. The art dealer was highly vocal about his familial wealth and posh upbringing. He constantly came across as conceited and entitled to the extent that it engulfed his personality. What was even more disturbing was that while describing how he acquired that wealth, he recounted the loss of multiple family members to cancer in a shockingly blasé fashion.

While fans had a field trip with Braudy’s portrayal of himself, the rich art dealer exclusively told PEOPLE that although he didn’t feel he spoke excessively, he understands the reasons behind the critique he’s privy to. Braudy justified that sharing his background with women was vital since it was a big part of his identity. While his intentions were sensible, the constant reiteration of the same made his personality come across as just a tad bit hollow.

Leo Braudy Had an Aggressive Outburst

Braudy was caught in a raging love triangle with Brittany Wisniewski and Hannah Jiles. While the two women were poles apart in personality, Braudy was conflicted about whether he should choose Wisniewski, his usual type, or Jiles, a breath of fresh air. On a show like Love Is Blind, it’s understandable that making a prompt choice can be challenging. However, what was problematic about Braudy’s approach was that he strung the two women along by making passionate promises and providing zero clarity. Ultimately, Jiles grew tired of his behavior and decided to lock things down with her other strong connection, Nick Dorka.

However, things soured when Jiles proceeded to break things off with Braudy, who had an aggressive outburst and emotional rant. The heated exchange left Jiles in tears as she felt pressured and overwhelmed. After taking some time to retrospect, the duo decided to end their connection. Braudy exclusively told PEOPLE later that he regretted his behavior toward Jiles and admitted how her rejection hurt his ego. However, what was problematic was the classic Love Is Blind flip, where a contestant tries to justify that the person they treated as a second option was their top pick after facing rejection from the person who was their number one — which is what Braudy did. He even asked Jiles to put in a good word for him with Wisniewski, which visibly made both the women get the ick.

Leo Braudy and Brittany Wisniewski Didn’t Go on the Pre-Honeymoon

After being subjected to a long speech from Wisniewski and conveying his sincerest apologies, Braudy popped the question. However, during the face reveal, the energy between the duo seemed off, and Wisniewski was also the only contestant who didn’t say “I love you” to her new beau. Shortly after, a title card revealed that the couple was not chosen to join the six other couples in Mexico and that they took their own trip to Miami before calling it quits on their engagement. It must be noted that Wisniewski and Braudy had an amicable split as the former exclusively revealed to ET.

The show’s creator and executive producer, Chris Coelen, exclusively revealed to Variety that Wisniewski and Braudy were not chosen to fly to Mexico due to budgeting reasons and a lack of authenticity in their relationship. From the get-go, Braudy had all the traits to emerge as a villain, but unfortunately, his stint on the show was abruptly cut short. So fans will have to look for a new scapegoat to be presented with the villain tag.

New episodes of Love Is Blind Season 7 drop on October 9, 2024, on Netflix.

Love Is Blind Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Bartise Bowden , Micah Lussier Main Genre Reality Seasons 6

Watch on Netflix