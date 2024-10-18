Spoiler Alert for Love Is Blind Season 7 Episodes 1-11

Societal pressure to get married exists for several reasons. At the beginning of every Love Is Blind season, participants tell horror stories about the dating world to hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. However, season 7's conversation on the reality series were centered on unconditional love.

Jenny Amora said looks fade, and she wanted a man who would stick with her through thick and thin. Marissa George who got engaged to Ramses Prashad said she wanted someone who would accept her for her strong self and weaker self. A week before the wedding episodes were released, we watched the men provide the opposite of love through thick and thin. Some of them are keeping secrets to get what they want from these women.

Ramses Upsets Marissa With His Military Views After ‘Love Is Blind’ Engagement

Image via Netflix

Marissa openly talked about her military past in the pods. She told Ramses that she felt like she could talk to him about anything. Ramses was aware that Marissa was interested in Bohdan Olinares, who was also a veteran. He seemed surprised that Marissa chose him over Bohdan because they had that in common. But Marissa believed Ramses when he said his friends were examples of healthy masculinity. Marissa said this was an attractive trait.

It's questionable how truthful Ramses was in the pods. The couple talked in their shared apartment. Ramses laughed at Marissa for saying Barbie made her realize to not accept any man who's for the patriarchy. She also talked honestly about being brainwashed by the military. Ramses finally said he was against the military. Marissa was open to hearing that but said she supported the troops and needed a partner who wouldn't be ashamed of her past. Ramses didn't comfort her concerns and Marissa became emotional. Why wouldn't he reveal these opinions while she was in the pods? Was he afraid that if he did, he would lose her to Bohdan?

Ramses claimed in episode 9 that he doesn't have doubts about marrying her. His tune changed when he found out he might not get things his way. He wanted to wait years before having kids. Marissa wanted kids sooner because she's in her 30's. The lawyer revealed they weren't using protection, but she didn't want to go on birth control pills. Ramses said he'll have to wear condoms because he didn't want her health to be affected.

He switched opinions after Marissa agreed to condoms. Ramses claimed sex wouldn't be pleasurable for him, and it needed to be pleasurable for him. Never mind that heterosexual women reportedly don't always orgasm through intercourse and accept that. Some men put their pleasure before their timeline for children, their sexual health, and their female partner's emotions. Marissa told Ramses she might not want sex after he complained about needing that to get married. He didn't reassure her that he would stay around if she didn't provide that. Ramses's claim about being against toxic masculinity painted a misleading picture to Marissa.

Tyler Hides His Kids From Ashley Until Shortly Before the Wedding