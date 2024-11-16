Most of the season 7 Love Is Blind couples dropped out before their wedding day. However, there was a shocking early break up in the finale on the reality series. Ramses Prashad told Marissa George he didn't want to get married or continue his relationship with her. Marissa felt blindsided because he reassured her throughout filming that he planned to marry her. Fans were also angry at Ramses for how he focused on and spoke about their physical relationship.

Marissa didn't end the season unscathed either. Viewers were disappointed in her calling out Nick Dorka for lying at the reunion. Collider talked to Marissa on Nov. 7 about the public's reaction to the reunion. She also responded to Ramses's interview about their relationship.

Marissa Doesn’t Think She Was Defending Hannah at the ‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion