Love Is Blind Season 7 started with Marissa George dating two men in the pods. She chose Ramses Prashad who proposed to her and she said yes. They were one of the strongest couples in Mexico, but things changed when they returned to reality. The couple claimed to be headed for marriage, despite that until Ramses changed his mind at the last minute.

Marissa was shocked and asked him what made him change his mind. He said they need more than love to make a marriage work. The program coordinator wondered if her energy would be overwhelmed every day. Marissa was hurt and it was devastating to watch.

Marissa Says Her New Boyfriend Embraces Her Energy After ‘Love Is Blind'

Love Is Blind viewers watched Marissa get her heart broken in the finale. She also got emotional talking about the surprising break up in the reunion. The good news is she actually found a new man! "I’m currently dating someone right now, and he has those qualities that Ramses didn’t have for our relationship," she told Us Weekly.

She posted a video wearing a Halloween costume with her boyfriend on Instagram on Nov. 2. "Life has a funny way of surprising you. I never expected to fall in love again, let alone with someone who embraces all my energy and flaws. When we first met, I asked him if I was too much. He looked at me, confused, and said, 'What do you mean?' I simply replied, 'Nevermind,' and from that moment on, I never questioned my energy again," the law clerk captioned the post. Fellow cast members Monica Davis and Leo Braudy showed her support in the comments.

Marissa revealed how the show affected the start of their relationship. "We met at Barcelona in D.C. and we kind of dated a bit, but I was still working through a lot of my emotions with Ramses, so we stopped going on dates, and we took a break and still stayed friends. We started dating [again] in April," she said. "It’s going very well." She confirmed that he watched the Netflix show and wasn't shocked by anything. Marissa hasn't revealed his name or tagged his Instagram.

