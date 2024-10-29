Spoiler for Love Is Blind season 7's finaleViewers watched season 7's Love Is Blind cast go into the pods in hopes of finding love. However, we don't see all the conversations that happen there and how they might foreshadow the couple's future. Marissa George and Ramses Prashad got engaged after he talked about not wanting to exhibit toxic masculinity. Marissa was used to dating military men as a veteran and seemed excited about something new.

However, the rocky foundation of their relationship started to show after the trip to Mexico. They had different perspectives on the military, a timeline for future children, and condoms. This led to a heartbreaking conversation where Marissa felt blindsided by Ramses. She revealed how she talked about her health in the pods and even told Ramses how to be a supportive partner.

Marissa Told Ramses About Her Illness In The Pods

The later scenes of Ramses and Marissa cut out a lot of information. "I have rheumatoid arthritis, so I tend to get sick and my body hurts, and I don’t want to be touched," Marissa told Glamour. "And there’s been a few times before that where he’s petting me, and I’m overstimulated. I have ADHD." Ramses wanted to talk about it before filming, which led to their tense conversation. Ramses said he needed more intimacy before getting married. Marissa needed a partner who would support her when she was sick.

The law clerk told him about her chronic illness in the pods. "There was a great conversation," she claimed. "He had asked me, 'How can I show up for you? How can I show up for you and help you in those moments?' And I said, 'Honestly, it’s just, like, being understanding that sometimes I’m not gonna be able to perform at a hundred percent, and just you being understanding and helping me in those times.'" Marissa gave her theory as to why fans didn't see it. "But they obviously needed to be brought up again, because they weren’t matching what he was saying, right?" she said.

Season 7's reunion will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 30. The trailer shows Ramses, Marissa, and her mother at the reunion. "I saw us having a future," the program associate told Marissa. "But you see I didn't have a say," she replied. "And you broke her," her mother added. The same interview revealed Ramses rejected Marissa in multiple ways. She was OK with continuing to date instead of staying engaged, and he said no. Love Is Blind Season 7 is available to stream on Netflix.

