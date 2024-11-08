Ramses Prashad is definitely not a bitter ex! The Love Is Blind Season 7 of the reality series contestant is sharing his thoughts on his ex-fiancée Marissa George’s new relationship and how he was not caught off guard by the latter’s hard launch of her new beau on social media.

In the November 5, 2024, episode of The Viall Files podcast, Ramses Prashad shared how he’d been aware that his ex, Marissa George, was seeing someone before the latter shared a spicy video on her Instagram alongside her new beau on November 2, 2024. Prashad revealed how George had been dating her new boyfriend for a couple of months earlier in the year while remarking how he was thrilled for her. The reality TV star also noted that he wasn’t caught off guard by the duo becoming Instagram official as he shared his happiness for her in the following words:

“If it’s someone that can embrace her for who she is and she’s happy, then that’s great.”

On the other hand, George seems to be on cloud nine, as she didn’t hold back from gushing about her new man in the video’s caption. The Love Is Blind alum shared how she didn’t expect to fall in love again or find someone who would embrace her energy — which is a possible dig at Prashad, who broke things off with her, citing their conflicting energies as the reason. George went on to talk about energies in her caption and how her new man prevented her from doubting herself by accepting her for who she was.

Marissa George’s Mother Thinks Ramses Prashad Has a Superiority Complex

Marissa George’s mom has no chill while expressing her thoughts on the man who broke her daughter’s heart on national television! In an exclusive interview with Glamour, she dished on how her mother thought Prashad had an air of superiority — especially when talking about his ex-wife.

George revealed how, in a scene that didn’t make it to the final cut, her mother tried to give Prashad a chance during their first meeting. George recalled how Prashad rubbed her mother the wrong way when she felt like he was talking down to her while discussing marriage and divorce, making himself come across as a saint. After that first meeting, the reality TV star also noted how her mother saw through her ex-fiancé and warned her that she would have to carry the relationship emotionally.

Marissa George agrees that after watching the season back, she realized that Prashad did have a sense of moral superiority during conversations where he tried to project how he’s extensively progressive. George doesn’t believe Prashad is as feminist as he thinks, and he lacks awareness of his selfish traits. However, despite these observations, George feels that Prashad is still a good person.

Love Is Blind Season 8 drops on February 14, 2025. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Netflix.

