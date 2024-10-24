Marissa George’s mom may have been onto something when she was giving Ramses Prashad a tough time on Love Is Blind Season 7! The duo who got engaged in the reality show’s latest installment called it quits in the finale episode. Now, George is spilling all the hot tea on her brutal breakup with Prashad.

In Love Is Blind, Season 7, Episode 12, George and Prashad experienced a heartwrenching breakup that left the former distraught. In an exclusive interview with Glamour, George addressed all the lingering questions regarding their breakup, which were not shown on-screen. George revealed how Prashad had spoken to a family friend who was also close to his ex-wife two days before their breakup. George details how she found her ex-fiance looking visibly upset at the time, and upon prodding, Prashad confessed that he was having a retrospective moment on how much he hurt his ex-wife.

George recalls how she felt in her gut that his conversation with the close family friend would inevitably affect their relationship. Marissa George revealed how, the following day, the mood in their relationship had shifted, and she had started to feel ignored. George also revealed that Prashad had called another friend to discuss his feelings — during which she did not appreciate how he described her to them, making it sound like she was “crazy.” The somber shift in their relationship continued for another day, ultimately leading to the events shown on-screen.

Marissa George Addressed the Strained Intimacy Conversation

Marissa George is not holding back on filling in the gaps that were not shown on-screen! In the same interview, the reality TV star addressed her tense conversation with her ex-fiance, Ramses Prashad, regarding their sex life on Love Is Blind Season 7, Episode 10.

George shared how she and Prashad were a very physical couple. She further detailed that they had a lot going on that particular week and didn’t have sex the night before or even cuddle — which was not the norm in their dynamic. George sensed a shift in Prashad’s demeanor, and upon questioning, the latter confessed that he was feeling nervous about their physical intimacy. This rubbed George the wrong way, and she got annoyed, especially because of Prashad’s extreme reaction over them not having sex on an odd night.

George detailed how, although she didn’t feel pressured by Prashad to have sex, it irked her because their sex life was the least of their primary concerns. George noted how, at that moment, she felt like she was not enough for Prashad in the intimate aspect of the relationship. She further expressed her annoyance over his reaction in the following words:

“I was like, we have sex every day, multiple times. Like, I don't know why we're bringing this up right now?”

The Love Is Blind Season 7 Reunion episode will stream on Netflix on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET. You can stream all previous seasons of the show on the same platform.

