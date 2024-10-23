This article contains spoilers from the Season 7 finale of Love Is Blind

Looking back on Season 7 of Love Is Blind without romantic rose-tinted glasses, it seems clear that none of the couples should have rushed toward marriage. Watching Tyler Francis' extravagant bachelor party at the Wizard's game is a cringe-worthy experience, knowing that the woman who he fathered three children with from a previous relationship is calling him out on social media for the narrative he tried to pedal that he was simply a sperm donor with no relationship to his kids. And even though Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause were the front-runners this season of the reality series, and his apologies seemed heartfelt when caught lying about texting with his ex-girlfriend, with the proposed long-distance and the red flags about what white lies are acceptable, even they hesitated before saying "I do."

Marissa George and her partner Ramses Prashad were one of the strongest couples in Season 7. Even though they clashed over important topics like birth control and military service, the couple had such strong communication skills and were so filled with mutual affirmations that it seemed certain they were progressing towards the final wedding ceremony with ease. So it wasn't Marissa alone who was shocked when Ramses decided to call off their engagement just days before the planned ceremony, but viewers' jaws collectively dropped as well. But when they were good, their opposites-attract-energy made it hard not to hold out a glimmer of hope that after the show wrapped there was room for reconciliation. So did the couple get back together after the cameras went down?

Marissa and Ramses Communicated After Their Split But Didn't Reconcile

Marissa told Glamour Magazine about her Love Is Blind experience, and frankly, it is heartbreaking to read. She talks about being in a different headspace now, watching her journey back a year after filming was completed. Viewers watched Marissa constantly reaching out to bridge the divides that would come between the couple, and looking back, Marissa acknowledged that she was making "a lot of concessions" because she wanted to be with Ramses, to make it work. She also reflected on the couple's obvious physical attraction to one another, which was another confusing aspect in the break-up, since Ramses seemed worried about this aspect of the relationship, despite their obvious intimacy. This confused Marissa as well, as she reflected on the experience of being told he loved her in one moment, but then facing criticism for needing some physical space the next, saying Ramses made her feel "worried I'm not enough for him in this aspect of our relationship."

When asked how the break-up came about, Marissa described the conversations he had had with friends and family that had suddenly increased his doubts about marrying her. She elaborated on her confusion, especially considering how reassuring Ramses had always been about the strength of their bond on the series, his readiness to move forward, and his love for her. Marissa observed, "I take people at face value, and Ramses never led me to believe I shouldn't believe what is coming out of his mouth." Marissa also made the shocking revelation that she even offered to slow the process down, to not be engaged, to live in separate cities, and to continue their relationship dating one another to build on the connection they formed in the pods. To which Ramses apparently responded with "a hard no." This was the last straw for Marissa, who felt completely blindsided by his unwillingness to compromise, considering his affirmations of love throughout the filming process. So that answers whether the couple continued dating outside the series, and it seems clear despite the heartbreak, Marissa is better for it.

Love Is Blind is available to stream on Netflix.

Love Is Blind Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating.

Watch on Netflix