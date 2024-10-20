Love Is Blind Season 7 has been underwhelming to me from the get-go, but the male contestants have grown increasingly intolerable and disappointing with every passing episode. The first batch of episodes shows the lack of sensitivity and awareness the men have when it comes to sex and all it entails. From Stephen Richardson’s lewd views and audacious comments on childbirth to Ramses Prashad’s distaste for using a condom — the lack of sex ed is painfully stark. A new batch of episodes has further intensified why some of these men need to do a quick retrospection on how intercourse is more multifaceted than just getting down and dirty.

Nick Dorka’s unwillingness to perform oral sex and Prashad’s sexual coercion when his partner Marissa George was feeling unwell left me sick to my stomach. I don’t know if it’s the casting or just a bad batch of ignorant, immature men, but Love Is Blind's producers need to do a better job before exposing both the women and viewers to contestants with twisted beliefs about a woman’s sexual health, preferences, and the act of reproduction as a whole.

Stephen Richardson Has Uncommon Views on Childbirth

It was truly appalling to me to see a grown man talk about female sexuality and childbirth the way Stephen Richardson did on the show. He had a conversation with Monica Davis and Taylor Krause in Mexico that was disrespectful to women, where he stated that there are women out there who wouldn’t care if a man is married and would offer to perform oral sex on them. He also had an audacious conversation with his ex-fiance, Davis, where he equated the pain of childbirth to the same as a man getting a common cold. Richardson also made statements that insinuated that men treat women well in a relationship just to be rewarded with sex, which sends out the wrong message not just from the perspective of misinformation, but also from the standpoint of love and connection that the show is trying to represent.

Richardson and Davis called off their engagement because the former got caught sending explicit messages to another woman while being away at a sleep test. Davis threatened the electrician during their tense breakup by exclaiming how he had better not blame her for his being “gross.” In the October 10 episode of The Viall Files, Davis clarified that her intentions were not to kink-shame, but that she was blindsided by the revelations in the explicit texts and began questioning who she chose to share her bed with.

Ramses Prashad Needs To Do Some Introspection

Ramses Prashad’s sexual views were a curveball I did not see coming. He projected himself to be a feminist and won viewers’ hearts when he said he didn’t want to impose strict gender roles in his marriage to Marissa George. This is why his unwillingness to wear a condom while having sex was shocking to me. In Love Is Blind Season 7, Episode 9, Prashad was seen trying to coax his partner George to go on birth control by providing the flimsy justification that wearing a condom makes sex not “enjoyable” — which, might I add, is a highly problematic thing to say on national TV. What’s even worse was when George said they just raw dog and deal with the consequences, Prashad was still not game. It’s appalling to think that he’d rather have his fiancée deal with the myriad side effects of going on birth control than make a small sacrifice for his partner.

Things get infinitely worse in later episodes when viewers are privy to an evidently unwell George having a heated discussion with Ramses Prashad about how she didn’t want to engage in intimacy due to PMS and, in general, she was not feeling "in the mood." They had an uncomfortable back and forth, and George even bluntly stated how she wished she didn’t have to explain herself for not wanting to “satisfy” his needs on an off day. Clearly, “in sickness and in health” doesn’t exist in Prashad’s dick-tionary, as he seems to be unaware that a partner can always say no when they aren’t feeling particularly frisky, and that’s totally okay.

‘Love Is Blind’ Producers Should Encourage Sex Positivity on the Show

Love Is Blind Season 7, Episode 10 saw Hannah Jiles share with Ashley Adionser during the reunion party that Nick Dorka doesn’t like to perform oral sex and, during the onset of their relationship, didn’t take care of her needs. In my opinion, mutual sexual satisfaction shouldn’t even be a point of debate in the 21st century with all the avenues and resources available to educate oneself. It’s alarming to me to think that the men on the show have come intending to get married but lack basic sex education and courtesy. The Love Is Blind producers can jump in and encourage sex positivity on the show by introducing a segment with a sex coach or intimacy coordinator like Too Hot to Handle to prevent a repeat of ill-informed narratives on sex being preached on their show.

The Love Is Blind Season 7 finale episode airs on Netflix on October 23. You can stream all previous episodes and seasons on the same platform in the U.S.

