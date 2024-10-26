Spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 7 Episodes 1 - 11Love Is Blind Season 7 started off with Monica Davis looking for her possible future husband in the pods. The reality star got engaged to Stephen Richardson, but the relationship started to unravel during the cast's trip to Mexico. His actions didn't match his words in the pods, and some of his comments were red flags.

Collider spoke to Monica about her experience on the show. She revealed when Stephen started to show signs he wasn't committed to the engagement. She also explained why she called him after finding his explicit texts with another woman.

Monica Has ‘No Regrets’ From Her Pod Conversations With Stephen

Monica addressed the beginning of her relationship with Stephen in the pods, reflecting back on whether she ignored any red flags. "Was I being too easy on Stephen?" Monica repeated the question. "I'd say no, I have no regrets about having an open heart, having an open mind. When you're connecting with someone and it feels like everything in the relationship is going so well, and they're very upfront and forthcoming with you about the fact that they once got caught emotionally cheating, sending DMS to another woman, which I don't downplay emotional cheating," she explained.

The sales executive explained why she felt comfortable getting to know him further, and she says it all has to do with his openness in the pods about his shortcomings. "In my experience, with cheaters in the past, most are not very upfront about previous transgression," she said. "I totally appreciated the fact that he brought it to me pretty early in getting to know one another and that he felt terrible for it, had done the work, had been in therapy, and it was a huge regret in his life. There was nothing that I could have known in that moment that would have led me to where things ended."

Viewers watched Monica tell Stephen she was sorry for what he been through after confessing to cheating. She said it's more likely that there was something else she was responding to because she wouldn't react like that to cheating.

Monica questioned if Stephen came onto the show because he wanted to get married in interviews and the episodes. "I think it's very clear that ultimately, he was not ready for a committed relationship, at least on my terms of a monogamous relationship, and certainly not ready for marriage," she told Collider. "I think he wants to be a good guy. I think he wants to do the right--and I'm not saying he's not a good person. But I don't think that he was ready for marriage and, again, not even a committed monogamous relationship."

Stephen told Taylor Krause and Monica that women would be going after the men sexually once the show was released. Monica said on The Viall Files that wasn't the first or last time he said that. The sales executive claimed she didn't remember, but he asked her at the beginning of Mexico if she wanted to get married. "What if we left here like a girlfriend, was kind of the vibe," she explained. She was fully open to get married like they talked about in the pods.

Monica Reveals Why It Was Easy to Move on After Break up With Stephen

Monica later realized they viewed physical intimacy very differently. She found his texts with another woman and was disgusted by them. She doesn't believe in kink shaming, but she thinks Stephen shouldn't disclosed these things early with her instead of making jokes to test the waters with her after their engagement. Monica said Stephen opened up about his emotional cheating past on day two, and he could've revealed this too.

Netflix viewers see Monica again after her heartbreaking break up with Stephen at a party with the cast. She revealed she called him and talked for over two hours. The sales executive called him a good person who messed up. Monica revealed why she talked to him again.

"I had a conversation with Stephen before the Halloween Gatsby party for my own peace of mind," she answered. "I needed closure to be able to heal and move forward and there were still so many unanswered questions after the horrible night when I found what I found in his phone. I was very invested in our relationship and knew I would be best served in my healing process if I got answers to a lot of the questions I still had." Stephen and Monica will most likely reunite for the reunion, which will be on Netflix starting Oct. 30.

