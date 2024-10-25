Nick Dorka started as this flirtatious guy in the pods while he was connecting with the girls in Love Is Blind Season 7. Many called him a smoother talker and even questioned him about being an F-boy. Katie Bollinger shared a common interest with Nick in football. However, Nick ended up choosing Hannah Jiles and connecting with her on a deeper level. In the first episode, though, Nick and Hannah doubt their relationship and wonder if they can last in the real world. While Hannah was seen questioning Nick's genuineness for this experiment, Nick was assuring her as to why he came on the show, and that he would accept Hannah fully.

Nick is naturally flirtatious, which would have also caused Katie to back off. "He's so damn charming, but it's just like, you're a punter and a kicker and I can't put it together," Katie expressed while saying why she was shying away from continuing with him. However, watching their interaction at the flapper-themed group party said otherwise about them as a couple. When Katie joined the gathering, she found Nick incredibly attractive and charming, complimenting him several times. Their one-on-one conversation seemed effortless, showcasing a natural connection filled with laughter and mutual admiration for one another and their common interest, football.

Katie Crushed on Nick Throughout 'Love Is Blind's Season 7 Flapper Party

In Love Is Blind Season 7 Episode 10, all the couples and some old connections from the pods came together for a flapper-themed group party and one of them was Katie, Hannah's best friend from the pods. They were both seen hugging while reuniting when Hannah prompted her to meet Nick. Katie complimented Nick on his looks and personality, again and again, which made Hannah jealous. Nick seemed quite happy seeing Katie in person and recalled how he had been "attracted to Katie since day one." Katie and Nick agreed on how they gave each other goosebumps and even ranked each other their number one at a certain point. It felt like in the real world, Nick and Katie would have been a better pairing than Nick and Hannah. Nick told Katie that he could look into her eyes and see how beautiful of a person she was and came across as more genuine and honest with her compared to how he was in the pods.

It was quite clear that Katie thought Nick tried too hard to act like this cool guy in the pods when, in fact, he was more mature. The two had a long conversation and were constantly smiling throughout, which was a change for Nick compared to the constant arguments he was having with Hannah. On the other hand, Hannah came off as jealous of them and constantly worried about what they were talking about. The jealousy was quite natural as she was feeling excluded from her friend and her boyfriend, but her insecurity towards Katie affected her a lot. "Katie looks like she is lighting up. Are you really my friend Katie?" Hannah vented to Monica Davis.

Hannah Was Insecure After Nick and Katie Rekindled in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7

After the party ended, Hannah was annoyed at Nick for talking to Katie for so long and not including her once. She felt "annoyed" and "left out" seeing Katie and Nick interacting. It is quite understandable how Hannah was feeling but the way it was communicated with Nick is what left viewers wondering whether they are toxic to one another. Nick confirmed to Hannah that he wasn't even looking for any closure and was just having a friendly chat. However, even after his constant reassurance, Hannah was firm on how Nick was being flirty towards her, and he didn't show loyalty towards Hannah.

While it started as a normal conversation where Hannah was just seeking clarity on why they had a 40-minute-long conversation, things turned ugly when she questioned his maturity and said, "I turned you from a boy into a f***ing man. I have done everything for you." Yet again, Nick was still seen remaining calm and reassuring Hannah that she was his only priority, while Hannah played the blame game.

Nick and Katie Would Have Made a Stronger Match

Though Nick chose to pursue Hannah in the pods, his chemistry with Katie at the flapper-themed party showed that they might have been a better fit. Their easy conversation, mutual admiration, and shared interests like football, hinted at a connection that felt more natural than Nick’s relationship with Hannah, which seemed filled with doubts and insecurities. Nick and Katie’s playful, open dialogue showcased a bond that could have blossomed under different circumstances, leaving the lingering thought of what could have been if they had explored their connection further.

