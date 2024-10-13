Love Is Blind contestant Nick Dorka recently opened up about his reluctance to discuss intimate matters with fiancée Hannah Jiles during their post-pod getaway in Mexico. The reluctance to talk about sex on camera mainly came from the fact that he was not using to sharing such personal details even with his family or friends, let alone have it broadcast on reality television.

As soon as the pair touched down in Mexico, Dorka immediately expressed to Jiles that he doesn’t want to talk about all that “crazy shit” that happens between the two of them in the bedroom. Of course, this came out of a place of respect. The news comes after Dorka had a chat with E! News in depth about how he felt about this whole thing. He went on to express his point of view and concerns in the following words:

“It's not that, it was a little uncomfortable for me. I never really talked about those things, not with my family, my friends, and so it wasn't comfortable for me. Hannah was kind of on the same page as me for a little bit, she was kind of nervous talking about it.”

However, over time, he grew more comfortable with being vulnerable in the experiment. Despite some initial nerves, both Nick and Hannah eventually agreed to fully embrace the process for the sake of the show. “But then we had a conversation like, ‘We're on this thing. Let's give it our all,” Nick added.

What's Happened on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 So Far?

Love Is Blind Season 7 has taken off well and the first six episodes have kicked things off with romance and drama really well. The couples formed in the pods embarked on a honeymoon to Mexico, where they began to navigate their relationships in the real world. Tensions quickly arose as trust issues, communication struggles, and differences in personality inevitably started to surface. Dorka, for example, initially struggled with vulnerability, while Stacy Snyder and Izzy Zapata faced compatibility challenges.

Concerns and compatibility details, being as little as freckles on the hands and face, popped up. So far, six couples have gotten engaged, including Dorka and Jiles. However, as the couples spend more time together outside the controlled pod environment, more cracks will begin to show.

The upcoming episodes, expected to release on October 9, 2024, will further test these relationships as they begin living together and meet each other’s families. Family dynamics and external pressures will definitely make the whole thing multifaceted, as always.

Love Is Blind Season 7 is available to stream on Netflix and the upcoming episodes will be available on October 9, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!

