Relationships on Love Is Blind typically hit it off from the get-go, sour along the journey, or have fundamental incompatibility issues from day one — Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka’s relationship fits into the third category. Dorka was the sweet talker that fellow participants warned Jiles about, and the latter was overtly infatuated with the picture she had painted of him in her mind. During the face reveal on the reality dating show, Jiles was left visibly disappointed as she projected her body insecurities onto their dynamic.

The duo also had a tumultuous journey in the pods, and their communication lines further deteriorated when they were on the romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas. As the Love Is Blind Season 7 episodes progressed, their lack of compatibility and emotional maturity shone too starkly. I’m convinced their chances of making it to the altar are slim. From Jiles leaving a pros and cons list for Dorka to find during the getaway to the latter’s questionable behavior at times — the bumps in this relationship are too hard to ignore.

Hannah Jiles Dumped Nick Dorka Once in the Pods on 'Love Is Blind'

Nick Dorka’s introduction on the show made it clear that he was being portrayed as a smooth-talking player. While most women who were comparatively older saw right through him, the youngest female contestant this season, Jiles, was hopelessly floored by his words. Jiles and Dorka bonded over their shared love of sports and being active. However, after interacting with fellow contestants and reflecting on certain flirtatious statements about bathing suits that Dorka had made, Jiles felt that she was being played and decided to end things with him.

He was caught off guard, professed his deep emotions for her, and even gracefully accepted the rejection. When the wrong guy does the right things, the red flags start looking green — I get it. After a few moments of retrospection, Jiles threw caution to the wind and requested a date with Dorka to apologize and express her renewed interest in him.

Their Relationship Was Brimming With Superficiality

Right from the birth of their connection, hinting toward their physical features and projection of body insecurities did take precedence. Dorka compared his appearance to a “less buff version" of Henry Cavill and boasted that he looked better than Travis Kelce. We know that when Chelsea Blackwell from Love Is Blind Season 6 compared herself to Megan Fox, things backfired and caused a stir in her relationship and among fans. Throughout the season, Jiles has been vocal about her body insecurities and has even addressed them in an exclusive interview with US Weekly.

During the face reveal, Jiles was slightly underwhelmed when she realized that Dorka had painted a completely different picture of himself to her. To be fair, all along, he was insinuating that he was very jock-like and built big, which seemed to be important to Jiles as she’d stated how she felt mildly insecure because she was broader in comparison. In an interview with TODAY, Dorka remarked that the whole point of the show is about matching energies and not necessarily one’s appearance while reinforcing that he didn’t oversell his looks to Jiles. I must note that Jiles eventually revealed that she felt attracted to Dorka after getting used to it and matching the voice to the face.

Dorka and Jiles Lack Compatability

Even while in the pods, the duo barely had substantial conversations. They were always overtly flirty and didn’t possess moments showcasing vulnerability. So, it’s no surprise that things started getting a bit dicey when they were in Mexico. A particular incident involving Dorka riding an inflatable duck and getting a tad bit flirtatious with a tourist ticked Jiles off. Dorka even stumbled upon a handwritten list of potential red flags that Jiles had noticed in him while they were in Mexico. This caused imminent tensions in their relationship as the duo sat to discuss the contents of the same after the pool party.

Jiles exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that Dorka was not supposed to see the list and even stated how she had planned to jot down the green flags later. Dorka also revealed how he thought things were good between them, and the points in the list did come as a shock; however, he used the information to work on himself. The duo lacked compatibility to the extent that trivial issues seemed to cause immense turmoil in their relationship. Their lines of communication were strained, and their connection lacked depth, which makes me almost certain that Dorka and Jiles will not make it to the altar.

New episodes of Love Is Blind Season 7 will be released in batches every Wednesday until the season finale on Netflix on October 23, 2024. You can stream all previous seasons of the show on the same platform.

