Who would’ve thought that the most woke and progressive man would turn out to be the ultimate snake? Ramses Prashad wooed Marissa George in the pods on Love Is Blind Season 7. Viewers of the reality series were in awe of his progressive views and chill personality. They were the couple fans believed were a shoo-in to make it to the altar. But eventually, as the season progressed, Prashad’s red flags emerged most shockingly. His rigid views on the military and complete disregard and lack of sensitivity for his fiancée’s past were uncomfortable to watch.

To make matters worse, he casually remarked that he didn’t want to use a condom while having sex and also built a mountain of dilemma out of an odd night when George was not in the mood to get down and dirty. Viewers believed they would make it to the end despite the duo’s shortcomings. So imagine the shock during the finale episode where Prashad breaks things off with George in the most blasé and heart-wrenching manner, taking zero accountability for his actions. George was inconsolable, and viewers were livid as they watched the once bubbly woman reduced to tears.

Ramses Prashad Has Rigid Political Views

Close

In the pods, Ramses Prashad and Marissa George’s relationship was full of sunshine and rainbows. Prashad projected himself to be a progressive feminist, and George was a human being bursting at the seams with energy. Even when the duo left the pods, their physical chemistry seemed off the charts during the gateway in Mexico. However, it didn’t take long for the honeymoon stage to end and for the disagreements to surface. Prashad had inflexible anti-imperialist views of the United States military.

While George did see where he was coming from and even shared some of his views, as a former service member herself, she empathized with those serving today. This was a significant point of tension in their relationship, and Prashad even went as far as insinuating that if George were ever to enlist again, that would mark the end of their relationship. Considering that his partner is an ex-military officer, the least he could’ve done was be sensitive and acknowledge her point of view.

Ramses Prashad’s Approach to Intimacy in a Relationship Is Questionable

Image via Netflix

I was still rooting for this union as I believed that opposing political views would probably be the one odd thing the couple disagreed over — I was so wrong. In later episodes, Ramses Prashad’s lack of sex education caught viewers off guard. A conversation between George and Prashad had the latter trying to convince his fiancée to go on birth control. When she refused to do so and suggested they just use a condom, Prashad expressed his displeasure. He remarked how using a condom made sex less pleasurable and, ironically, made it crystal clear that he was not keen on dealing with the repercussions if the lack of protection resulted in an accidental pregnancy.

Related Sorry, But I Think the 'Love Is Blind' Producers Should Be Fired It's time for someone new to take the helm as the franchise can't get past these major hurdles.

There was also an uncomfortable conversation where Prashad looked visibly disappointed with George, which was later revealed to have stemmed from the latter not wanting to have sex or being touched the previous night. This further made me develop an ick for Ramses Prashad, who clearly doesn’t know how to navigate intimacy in a relationship with healthy boundaries.

The Way Ramses Prashad Broke Marissa George’s Heart Is Unforgivable

Image via Netflix

What’s incredibly shocking about Ramses Prashad and Marissa George’s breakup was that their difference in opinion, arguments, or even the uncomfortable sex conversation did not lead to the breakup. In an exclusive interview with Glamour, George spilled all the burning details of her relationship with her ex-fiancé. She revealed how she was blindsided during the breakup and, to this day, isn’t entirely sure what led to it. She was so in love with the man she had even offered that they could continue seeing each other and get married on their own time. Prashad refused her pleas for a reconciliation, which made George question if her ex-fiancé had known all along that he didn’t want to be with her.

She also remarked in the interview that her mom had told her previously that she would have to do the emotional heavy lifting in her relationship with Prashad after their first interaction, which was shown on-screen. Prashad ultimately boiled down to his not wanting to be in a relationship with George because of their conflicting energies. While George has remarked that Prashad isn’t as bad of a person on screen, I will never forgive him for breaking her heart as she wept inconsolably on national TV. Ramses Prashad’s despicable behavior and lack of agency have left me hoping that Marissa George’s mom will stick to her threat and cut his “balls off.”

The Love is Blind Season 7 Reunion episode will stream on Netflix on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET. You can stream all previous seasons of the show on the same platform.

Love Is Blind Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Micah Lussier , Chelsea Griffin , Tiffany Pennywell , Zack Goytowski , Brett Brown , Kwame Appiah , Alexa Alfia , Brennon Lemieux , Colleen Reed , Matt Bolton , Bartise Bowden , Bliss Poureetezadi , Paul Peden , Cole Barnett , Zanab Jaffrey , Raven Ross , Nancy Rodriguez , SK Alagbada , Deepti Vempati , Danielle Ruhl , Mallory Zapata , Natalie Lee , Nick Thompson , Iyanna McNeely , Jarrette Jones Main Genre Reality Seasons 7 Story By Chris Coelen Writers Chris Coelen Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Chris Coelen Showrunner Chris Coelen Expand

Watch on Netflix