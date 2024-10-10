Love is Blind Season 7 is back with its infamous reality dating experiment of bringing in singles and putting them inside pods, where they have blind dates with one another and choose someone to marry without even meeting them in real life. The show has brought us a variety of romantic twists, but none quite as unexpected as the connection between Ramses (a 34-year-old Program Coordinator) and Marissa ( a 31-year-old Law Clerk) in this season.

While Marissa initially connected with Bohdan, it was her relationship with Ramses that caught everyone by surprise. Here’s how these two went from potential strangers to one of the season’s most romantic couples.

Marissa’s Initial Connection Was With Bohdan

In the early episodes, Marissa seemed to have a strong connection with Bohdan, a 35-year-old sales manager. Their shared love for fantasy books and deep discussions about life experiences created an emotional bond. When Bohdan opened up about his past, even shedding tears, Marissa was incredibly supportive, showcasing her compassionate and understanding nature. She even mentioned how much they had in common, stating, “You are the best thing that happened to me, and you and I are more alike.” However, when Marissa said this, it also made me feel that she was actually looking for something more, someone who differs from her and completes her. This also gave me an assurance that she might actually go with Ramses instead of Bohdan.

Sparks Fly Between Ramses and Marissa in 'Love Is Blind'

By Episode 2, the dynamic shifted. Ramses emerged as a stronger contender for Marissa’s heart. Ramses had been married before, and the two bonded over their shared experiences, including their relationships with distant fathers. Ramses made his feelings for Marissa clear early on, saying, “I think about you a lot, and you’ve been, like, probably my top one for a while now.”

While Marissa was torn between Bohdan and Ramses, the chemistry between her and Ramses became stronger and undeniable by their fans. Their conversations about non-traditional gender roles and shared future responsibilities, like raising children, deepened their connection. Ramses’ love note to Marissa, which ended with “You are the love I desire,” further solidified his feelings for her. I really found these two genuinely connected on a deeper level and the possibility of them continuing their relationship even outside the show.

One of the most intriguing aspects of their relationship is how different yet complementary their personalities are. While Marissa is extroverted and full of energy, Ramses provides a calming balance, making her feel safe and secure. As Marissa put it, “He gives me space to breathe and feel safe.” This balance is exactly what Marissa was looking for, not someone just like her, but someone who completes her. She then decided to call it off with Bohdan and take it further with Ramses, just as she realized that she was enjoying the differences between her and Ramses more than the similarities she shared with Bohdan. She had finally found someone who she was looking for when she said in the very first episode, "This experience will hopefully allow me to find someone who will accept me for both my strong and my weak self."

By Episode 5, it was clear that Ramses was all in. His emotional proposal brought tears to both of their eyes. He expressed how Marissa made him feel secure and loved in a way he had never experienced before. Marissa reciprocated those feelings, saying, “I think you’ll show me love in a way I haven’t been able to have.” When Ramses finally got down on one knee and asked, “Will you marry me?” Marissa’s jumped with excitement and said yes to Ramses.

It became clear to me on how Ramses has found the one he was looking for when he shared this in the very first episode, ""What I love about this experience is people get to know me for me and who I am on the inside." He truly did feel safe to open up about how he truly feels and who he is on the inside, with Marissa.

What's the Future of Ramses and Marissa: Will They Get Married?

I am eagerly awaiting the final episodes to see how this love story continues. Ramses and Marissa’s journey has been full of romantic gestures, and their bond has grown stronger with each episode. From their heartfelt conversations to their emotional proposal, this couple has proven that Love is Blind can bring together the most unexpected matches. They have been inseparable ever since the proposal and are always seen hugging and kissing one another. That shows how much love they have for one another.

With the remaining episodes, I am excited to see what the future holds for this fan-favorite couple. Will their love continue to grow, or will challenges arise on their journey to the altar?

Watch Love is Blind Season 7 on Netflix.

