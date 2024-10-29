Most of the drama on Love Is Blind Season 7 took place off-camera, so the reunion episode better give me some answers and much-needed closure! The season finale of the reality dating show and all the information that’s been doing the rounds on social media have left viewers with a world of lingering questions. A majority of them surround the deadbeat dad claims against Tyler Francis, as speculations and accusations have been at an all-time high. What was in those explicit texts that cost Stephen Richardson his relationship with Monica Davis, and was the former really at a sleep test that fateful night? Will Tim Godbee hide behind the couch because he doesn’t want to see Alex Byrd again? The curiosity is off the charts at this point.

The Love Is Blind Season 7 reunion trailer dropped on Netflix’s YouTube channel on October 28, 2024, and by the looks of it, viewers are in for a treat! The spicy clips boasted some shockingly messy moments, with Hannah Jiles shushing Nick Dorka and accusing him of being a clout chaser. Shockingly, Ashley Adionser seemed to be taking a stand for Francis, and even Leo Braudy and Brittany Wisniewski took a seat on the couch to spill all the hot tea. Viewers need Vanessa and Nick Lachey to ask them every burning question that’s had all of us at the edge of our seats since the onset of Love Is Blind Season 7.

Are Tyler Francis and Ashley Adionser Still Married?

The one couple that fans of the show are dying to know about are Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis. The rumors surrounding his involvement with the three kids he claimed to have donated sperm for and how far his role as a father figure in their life goes is probably the one thing that viewers require clarity on. On October 20, 2024, the mother of the three children, Bri Thomas, released a set of five videos on her Instagram detailing the whole ordeal regarding her three kids and Francis. Thomas claims that she and Francis were close friends and that the latter stepped up to help her conceive a child with her ex-wife by donating sperm. Things get tricky when Thomas confessed that the two other kids — twins — were conceived through “natural, unplanned intercourse with absolutely no complexities surrounding parentage.”

Thomas clarified that she and Francis never dated but did co-parent the kids before his stint on Love Is Blind Season 7. The mom of three also noted that she is currently undergoing legal proceedings against Tyler Francis for custody of the kids. On the other hand, Francis had told Adionser on the show that he wasn’t involved with the kids. While speculations have been running wild, with Adionser evidently taking a stand for Francis in the reunion trailer — clearly, some gaps need to be filled amid this he said, she said back and forth.

Did Ramses Prashad Finally Have a Reason for Why He Broke Up With Marissa George?

The only thing I want to know about Ramses Prashad is whether he used his time after the show to reflect on and repent of how horribly he wronged Marissa George. During the course of their brutal breakup, George was left blindsided, as were viewers, as to the reason why Prashad wanted to call things off. In an exclusive interview with Glamour, George spilled all the nitty-gritty details on what went down between her and Prashad throughout their relationship. George also revealed how she had asked her ex-fiance if he wanted to reconcile after their split on the show, and he’d outright refused.

George’s mother was also present during the reunion episode, as seen in the trailer, so we know Prashad will be put in the hot seat. Here’s hoping that the reunion episode will squeeze out fewer ambiguous explanations from this man as he finally provides both George and viewers with some clarity on what changed in the duo’s relationship overnight.

What Went Down Between Leo Braudy and Brittany Wisniewski?

Image via Netflix

Love Is Blind Season 7 showed seven couples engaged, but only six made it to the Mexican getaway and were featured on the remainder of the show. The screen flashed with a message shortly after their face reveal in Episode 5 that Leo Braudy and Brittany Wisniewski were not chosen to continue on the journey, and they took their own trip to Miami. It was also revealed that the duo called off their engagement a few weeks after — which was a surprise to none considering their cringeworthy face reveal moment.

The reunion episode will finally give viewers a clear picture of how things ended between them and where they stand now. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the duo cited a lack of chemistry and uneasy energy as the reason for calling off their engagement. I’m also really excited to witness the confrontation between Hannah Jiles and Braudy, considering the fact that they didn’t really end their connection on an amicable note. It would be interesting to see what the art dealer thinks of Jiles’ ill-treatment of Nick Dorka.

The Reunion Episode Teases High-Quality Reality TV Gold

Apart from the select couples with significant drama and lingering questions, the other couples also have things that need to be addressed. Jiles was seen fuming — as she was all season — in snippets from the reunion episode as she accuses Dorka of putting up a front for the cameras. It would be interesting to see whether their dynamic was vastly different behind the scenes from what was projected on screen. Tim Godbee seems unchanged, and considering the shoddy and petty justifications he’s been posting on his Instagram, viewers are hoping to get some clarity on whether his reasoning for calling things off with Alex Byrd had more to do with anything other than the nap. Byrd’s explanation and reflection will also give viewers clarity on where she stands on how she was broken up with and if she believes she was solely to blame — like Godbee insinuated.

I’m almost positive that Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans are still together, considering how he’s been gaining a lot of attention on his glow-up on Instagram, with fans dubbing his new and improved look “Taylor’s Version.” Much like the rest of the season, Krause and Josemans will probably just be spectators as the messy details from other relationships unfold. As an avid fan, I can’t wait for the Love Is Blind Season 7 reunion since it will be one for the books and possibly the most explosive reunions across the show’s seven seasons.

The Love is Blind Season 7 Reunion episode will stream on Netflix on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET. You can stream all previous seasons of the show on the same platform.

