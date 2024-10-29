Ramses Prashad and Marissa George started out as one of the strongest couples in Season 7 of Love Is Blind. On the surface, they were on opposite sides of important issues, like Marissa's military service, the importance of bringing small gifts for in-laws, and birth control. But the way they worked through their issues with clear communication made it feel like the couple had a healthy opposites-attract energy. Their clear physical chemistry and seeming commitment to the process of finding a partner for marriage made them one of the couples to root for in Season 7 of the reality dating series.

Until Ramses pulled one of the biggest bait-and-switches the series has seen in its seven seasons. It was clear that Ramses was starting to have some doubts about moving forward as the couple began to plan their upcoming wedding. Despite his mounting concerns, they continued their open communication, even about their doubts and fears, all the while continuing to plan their wedding.

Which was why it was such a stunning shock when, just days before the planned wedding, Ramses not only called off the ceremony, but allegedly also refused Marissa's offer to take the pressure off the relationship by simply returning to dating each other once the experiment was over for them. In a revealing interview with Glamour Magazine, Marissa also made clear that Ramses did not seem ready to accept that his behavior contributed to her heartbreak, even refusing the suggestion that therapy might help. With the Season 7 reunion approaching, there is only one clear path to redemption for him. A Season 6 contestant has already modeled the best way forward.

Ramses and Marissa's Break-Up Was A Brutal Moment in 'Love Is Blind' History

Viewing Ramses and Marissa's break-up was a truly heart-wrenching experience. Although it was clear that the couple had been having off-camera conversations leading up to the point of filming, when the scene picked up Marissa's vulnerability and confusion made it a raw viewing experience. Much like her mother, Marissa was direct and to-the-point, taking in Ramses' reasoning while also militantly pointing out the flaws in his logic. Try as he might, there was no justifying taking the planning of the wedding to this stage, only to back out at the last minute with lame excuses.

For his part, Ramses was all weak apologies, but remained firm in his conviction that the right decision, suddenly, was to reverse course on every promise and encouraging word he had offered up until that point. Yet, stunningly, he placed the blame for the rupture in the relationship on Marissa's "energy." To tell a woman who had confided in him about her ADHD that her energy was the reason he was ending the relationship just seemed like an unnecessarily cruel way to dodge responsibility for the decision he had made, especially after she had told him that filming emotional scenes often left her overstimulated.

Ramses' Path to Redemption Was Paved In Season 6

At least Ramses had the wherewithal to end the relationship before Marissa walked down the aisle in front of her family and friends, ready to say I do. In Season 6, Clay Gravesande had been slightly mysterious about whether he would say yes or no at the altar, as he seemed to be playing the reality TV game of teasing the audience with his indecision. But after his journey with AD Smith, it seemed almost impossible going into the wedding finale episode that either party would be saying no. So, when Clay declined to move forward with the marriage while at the altar, it was the same gut-wrenching shock as Ramses' sudden reversal with Marissa.

If Ramses wants to redeem himself in any way, he should follow the example set by Clay at the Season 6 reunion. Clay showed up to the reunion ready to take his lumps, and through every line of questioning he not only accepted responsibility for stringing AD along, but he also continually praised the way she had conducted herself throughout the process. Clay even went so far as to admit that he had made a mistake by calling off the wedding, calling AD the love of his life. He was also vulnerable, sharing that the realization he could not follow through with the relationship and "show up" for AD the way she deserved had prompted him to start therapy.

Ramses should show up at the Season 7 reunion having made sincere efforts to reconnect with Marissa and apologize for the way he framed her as the problem that prevented the marriage from moving forward. Ramses' past played into the sudden reversal of his decision to marry Marissa, and instead of shifting the blame to her, accept the consequences of signing up for a reality series where the entire premise was to get married, only to cancel the wedding at the last minute. The way Ramses treated Marissa during the break-up was unconscionable, and the only appropriate path forward is to show up at the reunion ready to accept the consequences for his actions, and apologize for not only stringing Marissa along, but also shifting blame to her in order to make his getaway easier.

The Love Is Blind reunion airs Wednesday, October 30 on Netflix.

