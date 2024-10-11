The second batch of Love Is Blind Season 7 episodes was filled with messy moments! One of the six couples who made it out of the pods was the Stephen Richardson and Monica Davis duo. Things seemed smooth sailing until they weren’t in Episode 8 when the couple had a nasty breakup. The reality show’s creator, Chris Coelen, is spilling the tea on the events that took place off-camera.

Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen shared exclusive details to DailyMail on the off-camera events that led to Richardson and Davis’s breakup. We saw Davis in tears, with a guilt-stricken Richardson lingering around as she eventually confronted him on X-rated text messages he had sent to another woman while away from their marital home on a sleep test. Viewers were not privy to the heated spat between the couple leading up to that moment, but Coelen filled in the gaps by revealing that Monica Davis had confronted her fiancé when she found the X-rated text messages on his phone off-camera. Coelen described the exact moment he was exposed to the situation in the following words:

“We caught them after they had the conversation; after she confronted him, after she found a text. They were in the process of them being done, basically.”

Coelen further revealed that Richardson was talking to Garrett Josemans while Taylor Krause was in the apartment consoling Davis before the events shown on screen. Coelen clarified that the crew wasn’t present at the sleep center or even during the beginning of the fight between Davis and Richardson. The creator revealed that if something happens off-camera, they try their best to explain what happened through the content they get to film.

Chris Coelen Defended the ‘LIB’ Vetting Process

Considering that Stephen Richardson had stated that he shouldn’t have come on the show during the cringe-worthy breakup between him and Davis, DailyMail probed creator Chris Coelen on the vetting process of Love Is Blind. Coelen defended the vetting process and remarked that people participating in the show may have varying intentions.

Coelen defended the vetting process by stating that he doesn’t think people without genuine intentions would make it through the Love Is Blind screening process. He did, however, remark that intentions are subjective, like people who never thought they’d appear on TV and, conversely, even folks who use the opportunity to get a taste of getting to be on TV.

Coelen stated that he’s not opposed to varying intentions, even if some contestants participate in search of their five seconds of fame. He backed up the casting process in the following words:

“Just because you think it would be fun to be on TV doesn't mean that you don't also want to find someone to fall in love with and potentially marry.”

New episodes of Love Is Blind Season 7 are released in batches each Wednesday until the season finale on Netflix on October 23, 2024. You can stream the show’s previous seasons on the same platform.

