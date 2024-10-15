Stephen Richardson is pissed! The electrician has been privy to raging fan backlash ever since he was caught cheating on his fiancée at the time, Monica Davis, in Love Is Blind Season 7, Episode 8,” Dirty Laundry.” A fan took it a step too far by coming for his pet dog Clementine in her hate for Richardson, to which the reality star responded aggressively.

Richardson was caught red-handed sending X-rated texts to another woman, which subsequently ended his engagement with Davis and his journey on the show. Owing to his behavior on the show, a user left a distasteful comment under an Instagram post of Richardson’s dog Clementine from September 25, 2024, insinuating that he uses his dog to satisfy his sexual needs. This obviously didn’t sit well with the electrician, as he responded to the user in the following words:

“DON’T YOU DARE COME AFTER MY F---ING DOG I WILL DESTROY YOU!!”

His rage knew no bounds as he took a screenshot of the comment and made a separate post on his Instagram on Friday, October 11, 2024, with a lengthy statement about the hate he’s been receiving. Richardson also remarked how, despite the plethora of hateful comments targeted toward him, he would not accept the translation of the same toward his dog. Stephen Richardson also accused fans of going over the line “before getting the whole story.” He concluded his threatening message by calling out the user who had left the comment.

Monica Davis Found Stephen Richardson’s Texts by Accident

Fans were left confused when the screenplay turned dark in Episode 8 of Love Is Blind Season 7, which saw Monica Davis in tears and Stephen Ricardson looking guilty beyond words. While his crimes were later discussed when the duo were breaking up, the exact events that led to the electrician getting caught by Davis weren’t shown in the episode. Davis is now filling in the gaps for fans.

On the October 10, 2024, episode of The Viall Files podcast, Davis spilled the tea on how she caught her ex-fiance’s explicit texts to another woman. It all started when fellow contestants Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans were out delivering “fall cookies” to all the other couples on the show — as they all lived in the same building during that period. Davis explained how she saw Richardson’s phone screen flash with a text from Joseman when he’d left to use the washroom.

She spotted a girl's name and went against her better judgment to open the chat box, which is when she stumbled upon his explicit texts and was instantly taken aback. This was followed by all the events that went down in the episode.

New episodes of Love Is Blind Season 7 are released in batches each Wednesday. You can stream the show’s previous seasons on the same platform.

