After having heartfelt conversations and romantic gestures in the pods, Stephan (a 34-year-old Electrician) and Monica (a 37-year-old Sales Executive) decide to say yes to one another and take their journey further in Love is Blind Season 7. However, Stephan has had a past of cheating and having multiple flings with different women at the same time. That's a clear sign of a walking red flag; first, accepting one's mistakes about cheating and then justifying it by saying he has been cheated on as well.

On the other hand, Monica has experienced cheating in her previous relationships. Still, she tends to forgive people easily, so she ignores Stephan's past, says yes to his proposal, and moves in with him. But once a cheater, always a cheater, and Stephan proved this by doing the same thing he had done in the past, despite Monica giving her all and supporting him in his worst times on the reality series.

Stephan's Cheating Is Exposed on 'Love Is Blind'

While Stephan and Monica were in the pods, they discussed cheating and his previous experience. "So we’re going to talk about cheating. I technically hold the title of being a cheater. I’ve been cheated on multiple times as well," he told Monica. He confessed to sliding into girl's DMs and sending flirtatious texts to them while he was in a serious relationship. Once he realized there was a pattern, he decided to go to therapy.

Monica was confident his cheating ways were behind him. But things took a turn when they were on a pre-honeymoon together in Mexico. In Episode 8, Monica found Stephan texting someone and sending them flirtatious texts and talking about fetishes. Monica confronted Stephan by saying, "Reading those texts with fetishes and coming. Like, it's disgusting, Stephan."

But what was more shocking was Stephan's response to the situation. He constantly said, "You're right" with such a straight face, without explaining his actions, apologizing, or talking about what went wrong. "Stop acting! Like, "You're right. I know I am right," Monica said, expressing her frustration with this situation and most importantly seeing his reaction to it. "I shouldn't have come on the show," Stephan said. After apologizing, he walked off, leaving Monica devastated and in tears.

Monica and Stephan's Relationship Seemed One-Sided

Image via Netflix Image via Netflix Image via Netflix Close

Monica gave her all into this relationship, whether it was genuinely caring for him, supporting him financially, or openly talking about her feelings to work on things. On the other hand, it seemed like another casual relationship for Stephan where it almost seemed like he proposed to Monica for the sake of staying on the show.

At the start of Episode 8, Stephan mentioned that he lost his job as an electrician and that it was tough for him, to which Monica instantly said, "I'll be your sugar mama, your baby mama." She assured him that she did not mind supporting him and the household while he found another job and would be happy to support him through thick and thin.

"I am excited to prove to him that this is genuine," Monica confessed, while expressing that she feels there is more in the cards for these two and that they are meant for each other. It was hurtful for the fans to see her breaking down when she found out about Stephan's cheating scandal while he was lying about being away for the sleep test.

Monica and Stephan were also seen discussing their sex life and how Monica was not comfortable continuing being intimate as Stephan has raised concerns about their marriage. "But then when you started, like, having concerns about the wedding, it makes me be like, Well, I'm not just gonna bend over for my fiance, who's now not sure he wants to get married," Monica said while expressing as to why she was not engaging in sex more than usual with Stephan. "I am a man. You know the wind blows in the right direction and I am like Fuck!" Women are a lot more complicated," Stephan replied to Monica.

He was able to switch the narrative, placing the blame on being a "man" and framing sex as a necessity. But that’s not what Monica was seeking. She wanted reassurance or an explanation for Stephan’s concerns about their future together. Instead, the conversation centered around sex, revealing to viewers what truly mattered to both Monica and Stephan. What also became clear from this discussion was that underlying doubts about their future as a couple were already brewing.

Monica Deserved Better in 'Love Is Blind'

Image via Netflix

In the end, despite Monica’s unwavering support and genuine efforts to build a future with Stephan, his inability to let go of old habits leads to their breakup. The red flags were there from the beginning, with Stephan openly admitting to his cheating past but never truly taking responsibility for his actions. Monica believed in love and forgiveness, but Stephan’s consistent betrayal, starting in the pods and ending in heartbreak, proved that some red flags can’t be ignored. His repeated actions and indifference left her heartbroken, reminding fans that love alone isn’t enough when trust is broken from the start.

