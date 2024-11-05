Season 7 of Love Is Blind was criticized by fans. Every season tends to miss an important conversation or confrontation between participants. That's because they don't film the cast every day. But season 7's missing information wasn't because of the schedule.

Tyler Francis told Ashley Adionser about his past when the cameras were away. We dropped in on Marissa George and Ramses Prashad's tense relationship discussions without full context. Tim Godbee and Alex Byrd revealed at the reunion they purposely avoided the cameras when they had their first big argument. The showrunner chimed in on that decision.

‘Love Is Blind’ Showrunner Thinks Couples Benefit From Their Arguments Being Filmed

Image via Netflix

The reunion showed Alex and Tim​​ giving more details about their fight in Mexico. "I love that they ultimately did that on the reunion," showrunner Chris Coelen told Salon. "But I think it was to their detriment that they didn't do it during the experiment itself." However, he prefers for participants to let the cameras catch these disagreements if they're filming. "It just creates a negativity," he explained. "And the people who are much more open about, ‘Hey, I’ve got an issue.' 'Hey, I'm feeling a certain way’ . . . ultimately, whether they work out or not, benefit from that."

Tim considered ending the relationship and leaving after their argument in Mexico. He filmed with Alex the next day and accused her of calling him out of his name and putting her hand over his mouth. He chose to move forward with the engagement, but ended it after Alex met his parents. Alex and Tim clarified that she didn't assault him in Mexico at the reunion. She claimed he was yelling and motioned to cover his mouth to signal he needed to lower his voice or production would hear. Tim denied yelling and claimed his voice "carries." He had already told Alex he never wanted to see her again when he dumped her. Nick and Vanessa Lachey told them they should talk further after the reunion to reconcile. Love is Blind Season 7 is available to stream on Netflix.

Love Is Blind Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Seasons 7 Streaming Service(s) Netflix Showrunner Chris Coelen Expand

Watch on Netflix