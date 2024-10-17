Alex Byrd and Tim Godbee had the most chilling breakup ever to be captured on Love Is Blind! While they’ve had their ups and downs, no one expected the relationship to turn as sour as it did overnight when Godbee broke things off with Byrd in Love Is Blind Season 7, Episode 10 of the reality series. Now, the duo is spilling the tea on what went down between them and where they stand with each other.

On October 16, 2024, Tim Godbee shared a lengthy Instagram post in which he accused his ex-fiancee of antagonizing, disrespecting, and not reciprocating the same amount of effort during their relationship. He also expressed that he hates how his story turned out. Despite being grateful for the experience, he isn’t too happy about his name being attached to the televised relationship between him and Byrd. Godbee shared how he’d continue to reflect and work on himself while justifying his actions on the show in the following words:

“It is what it is. I know when to remove something that is a negative presence in my life.”

Godbee broke things off with Byrd in Episode 10 after a conversation stemmed from her taking a nap after his parents drove for hours to meet with her. Things escalated quickly from there as it became evident that the couple was not on the same page about their expectations from the relationship. He eventually broke things off with Byrd by saying that he never wants to see her again.

Alex Byrd Is Sharing Her Side of the Story

Alex Byrd also shared her side of the story after her ugly breakup with Tim Godbee. In an exclusive interview with TODAY, Byrd shared that although the breaking point of their relationship was the nap conversation, their levels of showing affection were also starkly different.

Throughout their relationship, Godbee’s lack of affection caused multiple disagreements between the former couple. Byrd has no regrets about her stint on the show; however, she does note that looking back now, she probably would’ve asked different questions at the beginning of their relationship. Byrd also shared how she and Godbee were two fundamentally different people from wildly different worlds. She stated that the nap that acted as the tip of the iceberg was just a quick one-hour nap after she spent the whole day filming with his parents.

What surprised Byrd was when she discovered that Godbee had made up his mind the night before and yet he still kept making plans with her for the rest of the week earlier in the day. Byrd also shared how her ailing father was completely devastated by the breakup. He even expressed his disappointment over Godbee’s (then) heartfelt proposal and empty words:

“He looks at it like it was just all a lie. He reread it and was like, “Was any of this true?””

Love Is Blind Season 7 finale episode airs on Netflix on October 23, 2024, at 3 am ET. You can stream all previous episodes and seasons on the same platform.

