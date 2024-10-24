In Episode 10 of Love is Blind, I was surprised to see Tim Godbee end his relationship with Alex Byrd, especially after both had met each other's families and received their approval. What’s even more shocking is that if Tim could break up over such a small issue, could their relationship have truly lasted? Was the heartfelt letter he wrote to Alex’s dad even genuine?

I believe if Tim was upset that Alex took a one-hour nap while his parents visited, he should have communicated his feelings and expectations ahead of time. Alex was open and tried to explain her side, suggesting how Tim could have handled things differently. It seemed as though Tim had already made up his mind to end things, as he easily called off the marriage without giving Alex a chance to respond or reconsider.

While it’s understandable that family is a priority for him, he seemed to blame Alex without fully discussing the situation first. I also think that if Tim was so concerned about how his family felt about Alex sleeping while they visited them, did he even think about how Alex's family would feel about this breakup, as they had wholeheartedly accepted him into their family? What was disheartening was also to think about how Alex's father would feel as he told Tim to be his 'son' when he accepted his proposal for Alex.

I Came to Pods to Find My Wife: Tim Recalls in Love is Blind Season 7

It was quite clear seeing Tim and Alex in the pods that they have similar priorities, that is family and marriage. They quickly jumped into some serious conversation, whether it was about their personal lives or life experiences, and this made me feel as if they were connecting on a deeper level, important to move further in this experiment. It was emotional to hear about what Tim had gone through. Losing both his sisters and being the only support for this family was something that made everyone, including Alex, emotional. Tim had originally mentioned how communication in his past relationships has always been an issue, as he likes to keep his thoughts private. But I also noticed that while Alex and Tim were connecting and discussing some really important things, that fun element was missing between the two.

Their conversations were always so difficult, not allowing them the chance to also know about one another rather than their families.

Tim also questioned Alex whether they could just have "fun" with each other in this relationship and their conversations were always difficult. Although he was seen as confident in his relationship with Alex by also giving him a difficult sister's bracelet, in my personal opinion, it seemed a bit difficult for the very initial dates, as they were not taking the opportunities to learn about one another and whether they could sustain their bond in the real world as well. I found their meeting for the first time after the proposal a lot lighter and more fun as they got to learn more about each other and joke about things.

What Led Tim to Break Things Off with Alex in Love is Blind?

When the couple were living together in Mexico, Alex and Tim were seen discussing what they like and don't like in a relationship and Tim confessed how he is "stubborn" and if there's any argument or fight, he just walks out of it. This shows how his lack of communication might play a role in it as Alex seems like a person who would want to talk through things and resolve the issue. On the other hand, Tim is a person who is firm on what he thinks and makes impulsive decisions. I also feel there was a personality-match between Tim and Alex. Alex seems like a more fun, easy-going, and fun-loving person. On the other hand, Tim was more conservative, closed-off, and always looking to get into serious conversations. He was already seen questioning the future of their relationship during Love is Blind, episode 6. Tim was all set to break things off with Alex and, honestly, it should have been the case as they, anyway, parted ways near the end of the show.

Alex visited Tim's parents, and it was seen that they liked Alex. "I think she's a nice young lady that you can spend your life with," Alex's father recalled while giving his thoughts about their relationship. But Tim was questioning how the different people were with different personalities. I think Tim had already started having doubts about how he was not comfortable with certain things Alex did that would have made him feel uncomfortable, including physical affection, especially in public. However, what was shocking to see is that in the very same episode of Love is Blind, when Tim reassures how he is expecting his parents on his wedding day with Alex, he confronts her, asking about something that led them to break things off.

Tim Was Not Impressed by Alex's Cat Nap

"My parents drove up here 10 hours to meet you and as soon as the cameras cut, you decided to go to sleep at the first opportunity," Tim mentioned to Alex, expressing what upset him. At one point, I understood that Tim highly valued his family and felt like this was a disrespect from Alex's side. However, I feel like this was such a small issue that escalated to being disrespectful to Tim's family and himself. He could have just communicated or set the expectations out beforehand. Alex was constantly assuring him how she was feeling "exhausted" and took a quick nap. Tim should have also understood how there might be so much going on with one's daily life and, especially, being recorded constantly can also get exhausting. With Alex sleeping for an hour, Tim started accusing her of being unresponsive and not involved. It was shocking and irritating for me at the same time as I myself didn't understand what Tim's point was and whether he was just making anything up and putting the blame on Alex to make it easier for him to walk out. Honestly, Alex deserved much better than Tim and someone who could also compliment her personality.

When Tim was highlighting his family and how he felt his family was mistreated by Alex taking a nap, I was wondering what Alex's dad might have felt especially after their emotional meeting and him accepting Tim as his "son". In an interview with Today.com, Alex expressed how her dad felt "devasted" hearing about their breakup. Tim had written a letter to Alex's dad asking for her hand and showing how he genuinely felt about her. Alex told how her dad still had that letter and after rereading it he asked, "Was any of this true?"

Watch Love is Blind Season 7 on Netflix.

