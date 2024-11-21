The Love Is Blind Season 7 saga continues. Ashley Adionser has defended Tyler Francis for weeks in her interviews. She married him after he blindsided her with the news he had biological kids. He claimed on the Netflix series that he was a donor for his good friend who was a married lesbian. That friend was Bri Thomas, and she accused Tyler of lying.

Tyler said at the reunion that he wouldn't explain himself to anyone but Ashley. However, he finally explained himself in a long interview. His stance on his relationship with his kids hasn't changed. Tyler said he wanted nothing to do with that family, which is similar to his comments at the reunion.

Tyler Francis Says He Was Like an ‘Uncle’ to His Kids Before ‘Love Is Blind'

Tyler claimed he was more of an uncle and a father to the kids. "As the twins were born, no I wasn't around them for almost four years," he said on the Dear Future Wifey podcast. "So you'll see her mom post videos, and it's saying, 'Who is that? Who is that?' She's trying to convince them who I am because they didn't know who I was." He later revealed what he told Thomas about his role in the family.

"I don't feel like a father," he said. "I feel like a glorified babysitter that you need money from." The host, Laterras R. Whitfield, mentioned Tyler wearing a shirt with the word "dad" on it in a picture with the kids. "I initially stepped up to play the role as father," he admitted. This was allegedly before the twins were born. He also said one of the kids has his name "Francis" as her middle name, but he claimed Thomas named them.

The host asked the Love Is Blind cast member what he wanted moving forward. "I want them to have their family and leave me alone," he answered. "That's honestly what I want, because at this point, even if I put it in the back of my mind that I can have a relationship with them I wouldn't want to be attacked to that family. Not the kids perse because again, innocent kids, beautiful kids." The host told him that the kids are attached to that family. Tyler said he respected that. Love Is Blind episodes are available to stream on Netflix.

