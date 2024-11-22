The decision to go on Love Is Blind can be a bad one if your past is messy. Tyler Francis learned that the hard way in season 7. The husband of Ashley Adionser addressed blindsiding her with his past of acting as a sperm donor for his friend. The couple is still married, but are answering a lot of tough questions.

That's because the mothers of that child have spoken out against him. Bri Thomas who gave birth to the baby, claimed he was more than a sperm donor to her twins. The other mother, Daeshon, accused Tyler of having an affair with Bri and not conceiving the child through proper donation. He finally gave an interview responding to this and Daeshon addressed it.

Daeshon Says Tyler of ‘Love Is Blind’ Was the Reason She Left Bri

Daeshon took to TikTok to respond to the Love is Blind star's claims about her involvement in the situation. She said his claim that they asked him to be a sperm donor is not true. "It was presented to me that Bri had two friends, Tyler and another guy who was on her basketball team, that offered to donate sperm to us," she explained. "It wasn't that we could not afford to go to a sperm bank." Daeshon said she didn't want Tyler as a sperm donor, but Bri wanted him. Daeshon called her marriage with Bri "abusive" and that's why they went with Tyler.

She said Tyler was supposed to be an uncle to the baby boy. Daeshon's daughter from her previous marriage already called him uncle. However, she didn't agree with his version of the story that she abandoned Bri and the baby for another man. "I left because you had sex with my wife," Daeshon said. She stood by her decision to file for full custody of the baby because she is the baby's mother, was there through the whole pregnancy, and was on the birth certificate.

Daeshon Responds to Tyler’s Claim That She Kicked Him Out

She said that they were co-parenting after she moved to California. "The baby is flying back and forth between California and Maryland," Daeshon said. The ex-wife said Tyler was making it seem she wasn't involved at all during that time and that's why he became more of a father figure than an uncle. Daeshon said she flew back to Maryland when the baby was sick so Bri could go to work, therefore Tyler's involvement wasn't allegedly due to abandonment. The mother addressed Tyler's claim about her returning and pushing him away from the baby.

She said two months after moving to California she returned to Maryland and moved back in with Bri for two weeks. Daeshon didn't know Tyler moved his clothes into the apartment when she was away. She denies telling him to leave the baby's life because she was back. Daeshon said living with Bri lasted about two weeks, allegedly due to physical abuse. Love Is Blind Season 7 is available on Netflix.

