There are a lot of questions in the Love Is Blind fandom about Tyler Francis. He portrayed himself as a single man without children for most of season 7 of the reality dating show. His job also changed multiple times throughout the season. He warned Ashley Aidonser in Mexico that people in his past might come forward about how he treated them in the past. Ashley was already confident in knowing who he was since they got engaged in the pods.

Tyler was right about his prediction. The mothers of the first child he helped create came forward and accused him of lying about many things. He hasn't responded to the accusations in depth. But on Oct. 29, he posted a prayer in his Instagram story right before the reunion premiered.

Tyler Prays About His Trials Before the ‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion

Tyler was often shown praying or talking about praying with Ashley. He shared another prayer in his notes app on Instagram before the reunion. The prayer he shared shows him wanting to change, but he is also open to people around him changing.

Hey God, Please continue to guide my heart today to the places thta we talk about. I pray that I grow closer to You. Help me to turn my trials into my testimonies. May I use my gifts to build the things You placed in my heart. You have permission to do whatever you need to in my life. Please add or remove whoever or whatever You need to. Today love will be the theme of my life and I will leave people better than I found them. Help me to make decisions that bring me peace and clarity and not chaos and drama. And I trust that You're working everything out the way it needs to be in my life ~Solo

The reunion was reportedly filmed before the mothers of Tyler's biological child spoke out. Bri Thomas, was Tyler's married friend who he claimed helped her conceive her first baby. He made it sound like he was only a donor to that child and the twins that came after. However, Bri's ex-wife later claimed she suspected they were having an affair behind her back. She said he asked to be more involved with the child and he later fathered twins with Bri naturally as she was separated from her wife. Ashley and Tyler haven't spoken at length about the situation.

However, her father made a TikTok on the same day and claimed he didn't know about Tyler's "baby momma issue" until Oct. 11. Someone sent him the information through the internet, then he talked to Ashley privately. He said the advice he gave to Ashley about marriage is hard and to be patient wasn't referring to Tyler's situation because he didn't know about it a year ago. The reunion for season 7 premieres on Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. EST on Netflix. The trailer shows Tyler saying he doesn't owe anyone an explanation but Ashley. Ashley also claimed to know more about her husband than the internet.

