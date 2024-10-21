Love is Blind season 7 ongoing controversy with Tyler Francis has received another update. After it was alleged that the 34-year-old had three children, and how this information was not revealed to his soon-to-be-wife, Ashley Adionser, two weeks before the wedding, the reality TV contestant took to social media, offering a vague explanation regarding these recent claims.

On Instagram, Francis responded to some of the comments about the allegations and the conversation that occurred on the show. He stated that, while he didn’t owe anyone an explanation, he added that the conversation featured on the show had been longer.

"I don’t owe anyone in this world an explanation. But I’ll give you one lol. The conversation was longer than what was shown and a lot of off-camera conversations were had. You do realize conversations are had when cameras aren’t rolling?! You think they filmed 24/7?. Yall are hilarious commenting from private pages."

In the season 7 episode titled 'Is Love Enough', Adionser learns about Francis' past two weeks before the wedding. The 32-year-old questioned her fiancé, asking for details about his past and wondered why it hadn’t been brought up in previous conversations. She made it clear that she wasn't upset about him helping others build a family, but she was upset that she didn't get this "full picture of him" early on. By episode 11, the couple decided to remain together despite the bombshell revelation.

Tyler Francis' Three Kids Allegations, Explained

Close

Before Love is Blind season 7 aired, there was a rumor that one of the contestants had three kids. A woman, named Lovetta Thomas, released a video on Instagram, revealing that Francis is the father, with his name captioned in the post, claiming that he's the father.

It was then clarified in the show that it was sperm donation that led to these children being conceived. But it was unclear if he still had any involvement with them. In addition, Adionser doesn't know who these people were or what these kids looked like. While the couple made amends in the show, things didn't sit right with the mother of the children.

Bri Thomas called out the contestant, threatening to expose everything if he doesn't clear things up. During the weekend, she released a series of videos on Instagram, sharing her side of the story. She revealed that he was involved during the birth, how he signed the birth certificate and cut the umbilical cord, but he hadn't seen the kids since September, the day he went on the show. She said that she supported him going to the show, but was unhappy with how he just cut off the kids, alleging that he lied, and how he regarded the kids as "sperm babies." If you want to see if Tyler and Ashley end up together, Love Is Blind season 7 weddings will be released on Netflix on October 23, 2024. In the meantime, you can now rewatch the previous episodes as they're all available to stream now.

Love Is Blind Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Micah Lussier , Chelsea Griffin , Tiffany Pennywell , Zack Goytowski , Brett Brown , Kwame Appiah , Alexa Alfia , Brennon Lemieux , Colleen Reed , Matt Bolton , Bartise Bowden , Bliss Poureetezadi , Paul Peden , Cole Barnett , Zanab Jaffrey , Raven Ross , Nancy Rodriguez , SK Alagbada , Deepti Vempati , Danielle Ruhl , Mallory Zapata , Natalie Lee , Nick Thompson , Iyanna McNeely , Jarrette Jones Main Genre Reality Seasons 7 Story By Chris Coelen Writers Chris Coelen Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Chris Coelen Showrunner Chris Coelen Expand

Watch on Netflix