Spoiler Alert for the first six episodes of Love Is Blind Season 7

Singles in Washington D.C. are looking for their wife or husband on Love Is Blind Season 7. Some couples are disasters from the start, while others seem to have a good foundation for marriage. The first six episodes of the dating series were released on Netflix, and people close to the stars are giving surprising details about their life.

Season 6 showed the first single mom to go into the pods with Jessica Vestal. No one talked about having children in the first episodes of season 7. However, someone came forward and accused one of the men of having three kids. Here is everything to know about the rumor that has people talking.

Does Tyler Francis of ‘Love Is Blind’ Have 3 Kids?

Image via Netflix

Tyler Francis opened up to Ashley Adionser about being raised by a single mother in the pods. She was Siberian and disowned by most of her family for having kids with a Black man. Ashley was comforting to him, and they bonded over prayer in the pods. Tyler told Ashley repeatedly that he felt safe with her. She loved that he was consistent. Ashley avoided telling him anything about her appearance in the pods. They got engaged and seemed happy on the cast's trip.

Lovetta Thomas posted on Instagram a video montage of Tyler with a woman and a kid who looks exactly like him. The Christmas and Halloween pictures are screenshots from his account. The video ends with Tyler holding pumpkins with the same woman and three children. "Love is Blind Season 7…. Tyler," she captioned the post. One of the hashtags reads, "They love their daddy."

The season 7 trailer showed Ashley crying in a later episode. "Two weeks before our wedding," Ashley says. "This is something I should've known." We don't know what she was talking about, but this rumor could be a clue. Tyler also warned Ashley on their trip that people from his past might say he isn't nice because he wasn't in the past. Ashley claimed no one could change her mind about him.

Tyler told PEOPLE why he warned Ashley. "Just because I was in a bubble before her. So anyone that I dated, the slightest interest of not being serious, I was OK with cutting people off," he said. "I am at a point in my age where I didn't want to waste anyone's time, so it could come off as mean or cold."

Episodes 7 to 9 of Love Is Blind will be released on Netflix, on Wednesday, October 9.

