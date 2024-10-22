Some viewers of Love Is Blind Season 7 want to know the truth since one of the men surprisingly revealed he has biological kids. Tyler Francis told Ashley Adion this 13 days before their wedding. Their first conversation showed Ashley in shock on the reality dating series, and with a lot of questions. Tyler didn't show any pictures of the kids or the mothers of the children, despite one of the mothers being a close friend of his. Ashley also said she hadn't seen proof of him not being legally responsible for the three children.

The mother of the children and Tyler's friend, Bri Thomas, gave her side of the story. She claimed Tyler wasn't being truthful. Now her ex-wife and the other mother to her first child has something to say. She claimed Bri and Tyler aren't being completely honest about their arrangement for their child.

‘Love Is Blind’ Tyler Is Accused of Being the Other Man in a Marriage

Jessie Woo and Story Time With Rikki talked to the other mother of the first kid Tyler donated sperm to. Deshon claimed Tyler and Bri aren't telling the whole truth about the creation of these kids. She claimed Bri and Tyler had a flirty realtionship. She confronted them about it, and they denied they were anything more than friends. Deshon claimed her ex-wife picked two friends to be donors and one of them was Tyler. She didn't want to pick Tyler, but she accused Bri of being physically abusive, and she ultimately went with the decision. Deshon also alleges that Tyler's claim that they couldn't afford a donor wasn't true.

Deshon revealed she suspected Tyler and Bri hooked up to create their first child. She moved forward in the marriage despite such due to her desire to keep her family together. Deshon claimed she didn't leave Bri, as Bri alleged in her Instagram Reel. According to Deshon, she actually left for a baby moon and returned in time for the pregnancy. Deshon also claimed Tyler lived in the same apartment complex and became more involved in their relationship during the pregnancy, doing things like taking out the trash.

Deshon addressed Bri's claim that he only stepped in after she left the marriage. She claimed she was pursuing full custody of their child, but dropped it once Tyler and Bri joined forces. Deshon said co-parenting with Bri would've been hard, so she gave up for the sake of their having peace for their son. Bri also revealed in her reels that she's looking to change the first child's last name so all the children could have the same one. Tyler previously wrote in an Instagram comment that he doesn't owe an explanation to anyone.

He'll have to address this in some way at the Love Is Blind season 7 reunion, which is released on Netflix on Oct. 30.

