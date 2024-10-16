Season 7 of Love Is Blind has a running theme of couples continuing to make big reveals after they were engaged in the pods. Tyler Francis opened up about his tough past with his family in the pods to Ashley Adionser. The beginning of their engagement went well with him constantly talking about their future children. They also connected through their religion and pray together. But it wouldn't be reality television without a scandal.

Ashely got shocked close to the wedding that interrupted their happy journey. Tyler told her away from cameras that he helped a couple by donating sperm, which resulted in three children. They talked about it in a scene and Ashley didn't know their genders or other important details. Tyler claimed the children didn't know what he looked like, but other people have come forward to say his claims aren't true. This is what the mother of the three children, Bri Thomas, had to say.

Bri Thomas Says Tyler Francis of ‘Love Is Blind’ Needs to Tell the Truth

Image via Netflix

The mother made a statement in her Instagram story on October 15. "All I will say is everything being said about me and my children better be cleared up BY TYLER or I WILL EXPOSE EVERYTHING!" Bri wrote. "As I've stated previously, I am trying REALLY hard to not say anything because at the end of every single day I have to be strong for my children, but I will not allow my name to continuously be drug through the mud like this."

She later addressed the Love Is Blind participant directly. "PLEASE DO NOT MAKE ME TAKE IT THERE, TYLER," read the message. "There is absolutely nothing I am not willing to expose." Bri later said she wants the "false promises of clearing everything up" to stop, and follow it up with actions. This came after one of Tyler's friends, Jake made a TikTok defending him. He claimed Tyler didn't cover himself properly, but he was only a sperm donor. Jake claimed he helped Bri after she divorced her partner, and was more like an uncle to her kids. He also claimed Tyler does have a job, but it changed while filming and that's why his occupation changed multiple times."

Love Is Blind revealed Ashley believed Tyler when he said he was a donor instead of a father. Episodes 10 and 11 are available on Wednesday, October 16 on Netflix.

Stream on Netflix