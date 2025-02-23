Love Is Blind Season 8 is trending right now and fresh new episodes recently dropped on Friday, February 21, 2024. However, right before that happened, in the previous batch of episodes, hopeful singles had entered the pods in search of meaningful, ring-worthy connections. Among them were Alex Brown and Madison Errichiello, two Minnesotans who initially connected over shared interests and heartfelt pod conversations, without even seeing each other. While their story didn’t end with an engagement on the show, Alex has opened up about how the pair briefly attempted to make their romance work in the real world before ultimately deciding to go their separate ways.

During a recent appearance on the February 20, 2024, episode of The Viall Files podcast, Alex shared candid details about what went down. “While riding the shuttle to the airport on my own, I finally got my phone back and switched it on. The first thing I did was search for her on Instagram – obviously,” Alex told Nick Viall. “It was my first time seeing what she looked like, and then we ended up meeting at the airport afterward. It was surreal finally putting a face to the voice.” Alex then went on to reveal that the two of them “got back to Minneapolis and did talk for a brief period of time.” However, he shared that “the same issues kept coming up.”

According to Alex, communication styles proved to be one of the most significant obstacles in making their relationship last. During the pod portion of the experiment, he had expressed concern that the way he and Madison handled serious discussions might not align. Those concerns persisted beyond the show as well, and the couple soon realized they were hitting the same roadblocks as before.

Is Alex a Green Flag Despite Allegations?