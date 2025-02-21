Despite making it to the final stages of Love Is Blind season eight, Alex Brown ultimately decided not to propose to Madison Errichiello. Now, he’s opening up about why he chose to walk away from an engagement. The 29-year-old real estate broker exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker that while he and Madison had a strong connection, they ultimately weren’t the right match. Alex also reflected on how difficult it was to form relationships in such a unique setting.

"It's a really challenging situation to navigate," he shared.People watching at home might think it's easy, but when you're in it, you're forming deep connections with multiple people and then have to make a life-altering decision. There’s a lot to consider."

Alex Says He and Madison Weren't on the Same Page

Image via Netflix

In his conversations with Madison, both Alex and Madison shared struggles they had faced in life. With an open mind and heart, Alex took the time to understand both Madison’s and Mason Horacek’s points of view. However, once he realized that he and Madison were less compatible than he initially thought, he made the difficult decision to let her down. Though his journey on Love Is Blind didn’t end with a proposal, Alex says the experience helped him clarify what he truly wants in a relationship. "I'm looking for someone genuine and kind, someone I can build a life with in an authentic way," he revealed. "Looks don’t really matter to me—what’s most important is kindness and connection."

While Madison also had a connection with fellow contestant Mason, Alex insists that wasn’t a major factor in his decision. "I really enjoyed our connection in the pods," he said. "I think she was trying to be authentic with the two of us."

"We were just on different pages," Alex explained. "Throughout our time in the pods, we realized we had different styles of communication and just weren’t super compatible. In the end, we decided to go our separate ways."

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Love Is Blind 6/10 Release Date February 13, 2020 Showrunner Chris Coelen Directors Chris Coelen Cast Nick Lachey

Vanessa Lachey Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Writers Chris Coelen

WATCH ON NETFLIX