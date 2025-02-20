True love can be found in many places. The Netflix hit reality dating show Love Is Blind Season 8 dropped on Valentine’s Day, and a few people stood out despite a dull start. Alex Brown rose above the rest as a kindhearted and thoughtful individual. Although he did not ultimately succeed in the pods, Alex would be great on The Bachelor. Alex has the charm of a bachelor, would be a refreshing presence, and, most of all, can see through the lies and drama.

This season of Love Is Blind started by following a few pairs in the pods. Some in the cast found a singular connection instantly, like Ben Mezzenga and Sara Carton. Some had trouble picking between two people like Devin Buckley, who spent a lot of time with Brittany Dodson and Virginia Miller before ultimately choosing Virginia. Alex found his one connection with Madison Errichiello, but Madison had found both Alex and Mason Horacek.

Alex and Madison Seemed Like a Good Match on 'Love Is Blind'

Alex thought that he had found true love with Madison. They got along well, had deep conversations, and Alex was all in. Madison, on the other hand, had difficulty choosing between Alex and Mason. However, when Alex asked Madison to be his girlfriend, she giddily agreed. However, that meant she had to let Mason down. Alex and Mason had grown close throughout the experiment, and Alex had gotten one side of the story. Then, when Madison gave hers, Alex sensed some red flags. With alarm bells going off in his head, Alex broke up with Madison.

Alex Would Be Charming on ‘The Bachelor’

These first few episodes perfectly show why Alex would be a perfect addition to The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. Alex is kind, showing empathy for everyone he interacts with. He is charming and nerdy, which is always nice to see from a potential Bachelor. The Bachelor tends to cast archetypical men, and while they often have a lot of layers as well, someone like Brown would make for a fun and sweet season. A couple of examples of Alex’s empathy in this season of Love Is Blind. In his conversations with Madison, both Alex and Madison have conversations about struggles they have had in their life. Alex has an open mind and heart. He understood both Madison and Mason’s points of view, but Alex could also let Madison down once he understood that they were less compatible than he thought. Alex has the kindness and understanding it takes to fit in on The Bachelor.

