Ben Mezzenga has had his chance to redeem himself, with Sara Carton and viewers giving him the benefit of the doubt one time too many. However, the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion pulled the curtain on Ben’s farce of trying to be the ignorant yet inherently nice guy who only had true intentions going into the experiment. Sara revealed appalling details about Ben that put into perspective the accusations that were circling about him on TikTok and news outlets. He was definitely not on the show for the right reasons and has also turned out to be a profoundly narcissistic and cunning individual.

Sara and Ben tried to make things work after their wedding to the point where they had planned to move to Nashville together for three months. Once Sara got to Nashville, Ben offered her a meek apology and completely ghosted her for months. Then, just before filming the Love Is Blind reunion, he reached out to her upon coaxing from former contestant Jimmy Presnell to rehearse their lines for the reunion. Ben’s entire persona during the reunion felt PR coded and fake.

Ben Mezzenga’s Persona During the 'Love Is Blind' Reunion Was Disingenuine