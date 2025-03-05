Ben Mezzenga’s privileged and ignorant answers to Sara Carton’s questions about politics and the Black Lives Matter movement in the pods had already given viewers a preview of his personality. However, as Love Is Blind Season 8 progressed, it became evident that Ben had deeper issues that needed to be worked on if he wanted to be in a committed relationship with someone. When Sara questioned Ben about a TikTok video posted by a woman who allegedly dated him in the past, Ben feigned ignorance and provided the meek excuse that he didn’t remember.

While this is still about a possibly insignificant relationship, things get incredibly worse when Sara asks him how he is okay with the questionable views preached in his church. To this, Ben responded that he doesn’t remember services in the past being all that questionable. There’s a pattern here where Ben uses the excuse of not remembering to get out of having an honest conversation about complex topics. He seems to be living in a fairyland where everything is hunky dory, but alas, the realities of the world are anything but.

Ben Has Used the Amnesia Card One Too Many Times on 'Love Is Blind'