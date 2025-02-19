Reality dating shows thrive on emotional vulnerability and unexpected twists, but Love Is Blind Season 8 delivered a moment that hit deeper than most. When Brittany Dodson opened up about her past relationships with women, her pod boyfriend Devin Buckley’s reaction was immediate hesitation. His need to "process" this information—and Brittany’s subsequent decision to walk away—highlighted a much larger cultural conversation: Why do bisexual women still struggle for acceptance, even in supposedly progressive dating spaces?

When Acceptance Comes with Hesitation

Image via Netflix

Brittany’s confession wasn’t a wild revelation. She explained that while she had past relationships with women, she always saw herself marrying a man, and remained monogamous in her commitments. But for Devin, this was an unexpected hurdle. He told Brittany he needed time to "think about it," a response that spoke volumes. For Brittany, this wasn’t just about Devin’s discomfort—it was about what his reaction signified. "I’ve had an ex that told me later on, even though I broke up with him, that was a big thing that was in the back of his mind, and it’s just immature," she shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

And she’s not alone. Many bisexual and pansexual women have faced similar reactions when opening up to male partners. While some men fetishize bisexuality, others struggle to see it as anything other than a complication. The unspoken question often lingers, 'If she’s been with women before, will she ever be truly satisfied with just me?' Many bisexual and pansexual women internalize these societal pressures, often downplaying their relationships with women. This phenomenon was evident in Brittany’s language—she repeatedly referred to her past same-sex relationships as "experiences" rather than relationships. It’s a linguistic habit many queer women pick up, subtly devaluing their own histories because the world has conditioned them to see male partnerships as the ultimate goal.

For some, this conditioning goes so deep that they struggle to picture themselves in a serious, long-term relationship with a woman—even if their feelings suggest otherwise. Brittany herself admitted she had never really considered marrying a woman, despite acknowledging her attraction to multiple genders.

Why Do Straight Men Struggle with Bisexual Women?

Image via Netflix

Devin’s reaction wasn’t unique. Many heterosexual men—especially those raised in traditionally gendered households—struggle with the idea that their partner’s sexuality exists outside of them. If a man sees himself as his partner’s "first choice" in every way, her attraction to women can feel like a direct threat, even when it isn’t. This discomfort is often rooted in insecurity and a lack of understanding rather than outright homophobia. Devin never dismissed Brittany outright, but his silence and hesitation told her everything she needed to know. "In that moment, you had the opportunity to be more supportive and comforting, and silence really does speak volumes sometimes," she said.

And she was right to walk away. Brittany realized that if Devin couldn’t accept her full identity, he wasn’t someone she wanted to build a future with. Beyond her own needs, she also worried about how his mindset would impact future children, friends, or family members who might be part of the LGBTQ+ community. Brittany’s storyline exposed cracks in this show's setup. Her experience showcased how even in a supposedly "blind" love experiment, bisexuality remains something to be "processed" rather than simply accepted. If Love Is Blind truly wants to push boundaries, it must create space for more expansive conversations around sexuality and representation.

How Will Love is Blind Break This Cycle?

Image via Netflix

Brittany’s willingness to walk away was a powerful moment. It signified that queer women don’t have to settle for partners who make their identity a "question mark." Her story should encourage more bisexual and pansexual women to critically examine their own romantic expectations. Are they dismissing serious relationships with women due to internalized heteronormativity? Are they settling for male partners who see their queerness as a challenge rather than a simple fact?

While Brittany may not have found love in Love Is Blind, she gained something more valuable: clarity. As she put it, "I learned a ton about myself—about repetitive things that I have done and seen in men and just continue to do, and really honing in on what I want for myself." And what she wants is a relationship where she doesn’t have to justify or explain who she is. That’s a love worth waiting for.