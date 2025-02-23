Sparks were flying when basketball enthusiasts Brittany Dodson and Devin Buckley matched up in the pods on Love Is Blind Season 8. Things were going great between the duo, with their shared love of basketball and their matching vibes. However, cut to later in the season when the duo opened up about their pasts and showcased immense vulnerability. Brittany was immensely supportive when Devin shared details about a past injury and how that got him addicted to painkillers.

Subsequently, Brittany confessed that she’s had relationships with both sexes in the past but always saw herself settling down with a man. This revelation got Devin to pull back, causing an immediate energy shift. He expressed that it was a lot to take in and added that he needed to sleep on it. The next time the duo meet in the pods, Brittany swiftly ends things with him. Once out of the pods, Brittany shed light on how Devin’s immature reaction sparked concern about his views on the LGBTQ+ community.

The Duo Bonded Over Basketball but Recognized Their Incompatibility When They Dug Deeper