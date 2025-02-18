By this point in time, it's safe to say you've heard someone say, "Love is love is love." And it's true! No matter who you are or how you identify: love is love. Since its inception in 2020, Love Is Blind has been an utterly fascinating dating experiment that watches male and female singles date via pods without being able to see one another. Focusing solely on the emotional connections they form, the goal is to reach the point of engagement when you finally find your forever person.

In the eight seasons of the American version of the program, Love Is Blind has taken a heteronormative lens to the experiment. Certainly, it helps the logistics of the "competition," but the LGBTQ+ deserves a chance to play, too! Game optics aside, the conversation that occurs inside the pods tends to skew through a straight perspective, but after Season 8 contestant Brittany Dodson disclosed her history of dating women, her chance at love with Devin Buckley was essentially over. His faith played a factor in his hesitancy, while his hesitancy gave pause to their potential happily ever after. The conversation that Brittany was able to raise is not uncommon. Sexual preference can be a dealbreaker. Perhaps someone else in the pod squad could have accepted Brittany for who she was. So, maybe it's time that Love Is Blind explores a new experiment that allows queer individuals a chance to find love in the pods.

A Queer 'Love Is Blind' Would Provide For Important Conversations

Image via Netflix

There is a large percentage of individuals who tune into Love Is Blind not because they want to see love bloom. They tune in because they are eager to see the dumpster fire drama. And that's ok. The queer community is certainly no stranger to that! But, at the core of the show, the experiment is about the emotional connection two individuals can make through the conversations they have. Now, more than ever, the LGBTQ+ community needs a platform to destigmatize the stereotypes and explore love in the same format our straight counterparts are fortunate to have.

There is a stereotype that gay men only find love through hook-up culture because of their portrayal in media. With the Love Is Blind format, it's an opportunity to prove that we, too, can make personal emotional connections! But beyond that, a queer-centric version of Love Is Blind would provide the opportunity for important conversations inherent in the queer community to arise. This season alone, Love Is Blind has afforded the pod squad to explore deep conversations to play out. Conversations that were deeply personal. When it comes to queer stories, a queer version of the show might allow individuals to share their coming-out stories. Viewers might hear how the queer experience has affected their lives, for the positive or the negative. Should a show like this be green-lit now, expect the conversations to be political.

One fascinating moment from Season 8 was Sara Carton sharing her political leanings coming from a conservative household. Using the George Floyd protests and having a sister who is part of the LGBTQ+ community allowed her to discuss the importance of social issues and how her partner needs to align with such. Ben Mezzenga disclosed that social issues weren't that important to him, but Sara knew that he was coming from a place of privilege. It became a red flag at first, but he promised to learn and grow by her side. Now, it's time to hear from marginalized individuals' perspectives.

The Experiment Would Need Some Adjusting