Everyone in the pods is looking for love. The fascinating dating experiment known as Love Is Blind has provided eight seasons of love and drama. Not everyone will walk away with a proposal or a partner. For some, that can be a tough pill to swallow. But for one member of Season 8’s pod squad, her ability to cut the chord on a potentially toxic relationship is more than admirable. It’s something other daters should aspire to!

On paper, Brittany Dodson and Devin Buckley should have been the perfect match. Devin has a deep love for anyone who has any connections to basketball. Luckily for him, Brittany was that person. She had a playing career in Division I college basketball, which then expanded into a coaching career. But when Brittany revealed one crucial fact about her past, this promising relationship shattered. In past seasons, some couples on Love Is Blind depart sourly. Thankfully, Brittany showcased how a clean break can lead to a potential friendship. Brittany Dodson is a woman to aspire to.

Brittany and Devin's Pasts Don't Align