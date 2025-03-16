Love Is Blind Season 8 stars Casandra Barron and Madison Errichiello hit it off before they entered the pods! Barron has just revealed that she and Errichiello matched on Hinge a year before they took part in the Netflix reality dating experiment. In fact, the two ladies recognized each other at the airport right before filming. However, Errichiello admits that she had a moment of “gay panic” when she realized Barron was going to be on the show as well.

Barron shared the story during an interview with MPR News and revealed that she couldn’t really figure out where she knew Errichiello from when all the girls met up at the airport. However, Errichiello approached her during breakfast and reminded her that they had matched on the dating app. That’s when Barron realized that they had been following each other on Instagram as well. Errichiello even joked about their unexpected reunion and told Barron to hit her up if their time in the pods didn’t work out.

Errichiello also opened up about the coincidence during her appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast and shared how nervous she was to see Barron. The reality star confessed that she didn’t want to bring up their history on camera, so she waited for the perfect moment to have the conversation. Looking back, Errichiello noted that Barron barely had any screen time on Love Is Blind since she left the pods after just a day. Despite their past match, she revealed that they had never explored anything romantic since Barron “had a situation going on” with someone else. Errichiello believes that Barron started missing this person once she got to the pods, which is also why she chose to exit the show.

Madison Errichiello Opens up About Where She Stands With Alex Brown

Errichiello quickly formed a connection with realtor Alex Brown during her time in the pods. The two even made things official without seeing each other but called it quits right before getting engaged. Errichiello eventually broke up with Brown because he refused to criticize her other connection, Mason Horacek, who had promised the same things to Errichiello and Meg Fink. While speaking to PEOPLE about her decision, Errichiello confessed that Brown’s reaction made her feel invalidated.

She added that his toxic positivity became unbearable after a point and was something that she didn’t want in her circle of people. But while their time in the pods came to a rather ugly end, the two reality stars did reconnect after the show. The news was revealed during the cast gathering in Love Is Blind Season 8, Episode 11. However, Errichiello spoke to PEOPLE to set the record straight and clarified where she stands with her former love interest.

According to Errichiello, Brown reached out to her after she came out of the pods and apologized to her for everything. He then asked Errichiello if she wanted to meet up with him at the airport. However, she thought that their breakup was too recent and too hurtful for her to see him again. So, she told Brown that they should take some time to heal. However, they ended up meeting each other at the airport. But that’s when Errichiello realized that “he was not the same person” she was speaking to in the pods.

Love Is Blind Season 8 is now streaming on Netflix.

