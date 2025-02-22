Few reality shows have taken the genre by storm quite like Love is Blind. Created by Chris Coelen, this Netflix series astounded viewers when it premiered and has continued to shock them every season since. It's thrilled audiences with its simple yet intriguing premise, pushing them and its contestants to question whether love can really transcend the physical. Each installment has offered new insights into this question along with a cast of endearing, unique personalities...which is what makes the current iteration's flaws so blatant. Because in a program that has always championed originality, fans have been confused to watch nobody from the current season's cast stand out emotionally, romantically, or even physically. Due largely to the series choosing to cast a large group who all bear a striking resemblance to one another, viewers have already grown bored, with the similar couples becoming harder to distinguish with each episode. It's an unfortunate lull in a show known for its excitement, and the issues has lost Love is Blind the riveting identity that watchers love so much.

'Love Is Blind' Is Built by Its (Usually Unique) Cast

Image via Netflix

It's often forgotten how important it is for a show to have an identity, with Love is Blind establishing its own faster than your average program. It managed to interest viewers quickly with a relatively simple premise; this social experiment has singles date each other "sight unseen" before deciding to get married within only a few weeks of meeting, with the subsequent month seeing them go on a honeymoon, meet one another's family, and eventually decide at the altar if they'd like to spend their lives together. While other dating shows often fall into monotony after a few seasons, Love is Blind has always been exciting, with its diverse casts offering not only the drama that fans love but unique approaches to this concept. It's a casting style that, unfortunately, is largely missing in the show's currently airing eighth season, as, since its premiere, fans have been ranting online with two main questions for the creators: why is this so boring, and why can I tell literally nobody apart?

Filmed in Minneapolis, it only took a few moments into the newest installment for viewers to start having trouble distinguishing contestants from one another, largely because everyone seems to have the exact same approach to dating. While some spare a few moments to show their personality, so many of the moments in the pods blend into one another as people act like they're following some dating manual rather than speaking from their heart. They ask the same typical first-date questions and provide the same sweet yet unassuming jokes — and that's even before audiences realize all the men look alike! Almost all of them are some variation of White, early 30s, with brown hair. This constant similarity has, unfortunately, only been broken up by distressing moments like a contestant saying that women aren't attractive after turning 30. These casts have always been the highlight of this show, as while they all varied widely, it was their clashing personalities and distinct ideals that established the series' identity as constantly shifting yet always thrilling. The show has lost that this season, trading out the wild and shocking for the safe and secure and, in the process, losing the vital identity it is known for.

'Love Is Blind' Needs To Figure Itself Out